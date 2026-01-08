Somaliland’s ruling party chairman Hersi Ali Haji Hassan defends the self-governing nation’s normalization with Israel after receiving recognition as an independent state. He rejects Arab League criticism, addresses military base concerns, and explains why Hargeisa is seeking partners after 34 years of isolation

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The chairman of Somaliland’s ruling Waddani party has forcefully defended his government’s decision to normalize relations with Israel, rejecting criticism from the Arab and Muslim world and arguing that the newly recognized country — which received formal recognition from UN member state Israel in late December — is acting out of necessity after decades of diplomatic isolation.

In a confrontational appearance on Al Jazeera Mubasher on Wednesday, Hersi Ali Haji Hassan said Somaliland had been left with “no choice” but to pursue recognition wherever it could be found. His remarks came days after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar became the first Israeli official to visit Hargeisa following Israel’s announcement recognizing Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

“We are not in a position to choose,” Hassan told the network. “We are in a state of necessity for official international recognition. There is no choice before us but to welcome any country that recognizes our existential right.”

“They ignored us for 34 years”

Israel’s diplomatic outreach has triggered swift backlash throughout the region. Somalia’s failed and weak federal government in Mogadishu — which maintains that Somaliland remains part of Somali territory — condemned Israel’s decision as a violation of sovereignty. The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued similar denunciations, calling the recognition illegitimate.

Hersi Ali Haji Hassan dismissed the statements as empty rhetoric.

“We have been an independent state for 34 years,” he said. “The rejection of the Arab League does not matter to us at all. They did not accept us as a member, and we did not receive any attention from Arab countries.”

He accused critics of hypocrisy, arguing that Somaliland was being judged by standards that other Arab governments do not apply to themselves.

“Normalization with Israel is not limited to Somaliland,” he said. “Many Arab and Islamic countries have broad political and economic relations with Israel, such as Egypt, Turkiye, Jordan and the UAE.”

Concerns over a strategic foothold

Arab diplomats have warned that the newly formed Israel–Somaliland relationship could reshape security dynamics along the Gulf of Aden and the southern entrance to the Red Sea. Analysts in the Horn of Africa say rival powers fear the possibility of an Israeli military facility on Somaliland’s coast.

When pressed repeatedly on this point, Hassan refused to confirm whether Somaliland would allow an Israeli base, but notably did not rule it out.

“We have started diplomatic relations… This topic [a military base] has not been touched upon now,” he told Al Jazeera.

Asked whether such a request could be accepted in the future, he remained evasive.

“Ask the question when the time comes,” he said. “The question is untimely.”

He insisted the current relationship is confined to diplomatic and economic cooperation focused on securing wider global recognition.

Tense exchange over Gaza

The interview grew heated when anchor Ahmed Taha challenged Hassan about the morality of aligning with Israel amid its ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip. Taha questioned how Hargeisa could “ignore the suffering of two million besieged Palestinians” while seeking closer ties with Israel.

Hassan attempted to separate Somaliland’s political goals from the conflict.

“We deal with Israel politically,” he said. “Political dealing is not something religion forbids… Our stance on the Palestinian people is similar to the stance of Arab and Islamic countries.”

He referred to the October 2025 U.S.-brokered ceasefire, claiming the Gaza war had “stopped,” despite ongoing Israeli strikes that have killed hundreds of Palestinians since the agreement.

“We are far from these problems,” Hassan said. “We are looking for international recognition… That is the key.”

Recognition strategy and global implications

Somaliland, which restored independence in 1991, has operated as a de facto state for more than three decades with its own government, security forces, and currency. Israel’s recognition makes it the first UN member state to formally recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty.

For Hassan, that milestone underscores why Hargeisa is doubling down on diplomatic outreach, even at the risk of regional controversy.

“They ignored us for 34 years,” he said. “Now we must work with those who acknowledge our existence.”

Watch the interview below: