Senior US Political, Diplomatic, and Military Figures Renew Calls for Somaliland Recognition

Senior US political, diplomatic, and military figures are increasingly calling for U.S. recognition of Somaliland, citing its stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and strategic location near the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

WASHINGTON — Calls for the United States to formally recognize Somaliland are gaining momentum among prominent American political, diplomatic, and military figures, as Washington reassesses its strategic posture in the Horn of Africa amid rising instability in the Red Sea corridor.

Ambassador Herman J. Cohen, the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, publicly endorsed growing arguments in favor of recognition after U.S. Senator Ted Cruz urged Washington to establish formal ties with Somaliland.

Posting on X, Cohen wrote that Somaliland has demonstrated decades of political stability and effective self-governance since restoring its sovereignty in 1991.

“U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is calling for formal U.S. recognition of Somaliland, describing it as a key counterterrorism partner and strategic ally in the Horn of Africa,” Cohen stated. “I agree. The United States should strengthen ties with Somaliland and recognize its longstanding record of stability and self-governance and benefit from its strategic importance along the Gulf of Aden.”

Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas and chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health, argued that Somaliland’s location and willingness to cooperate with Washington make it an increasingly important security partner.

“Somaliland promises to be a critical counterterrorism ally for the United States, both because of its strong willingness to partner with us and because of its unique location,” Cruz told Fox News Digital.

“We should recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state and, in the meantime, significantly boost our counterterrorism cooperation,” he added.

The senator’s remarks come amid heightened geopolitical competition around the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime chokepoints linking Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Somaliland, which restored its sovereignty in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government, has maintained its own governing institutions, security forces, currency, and democratic electoral system while continuing its pursuit of broader international recognition.

The debate surrounding recognition has intensified in recent months as Somaliland deepens diplomatic engagement with Western and regional partners, including expanding ties with Israel.

Former senior U.S. Africa official Tibor Nagy Jr. also questioned Washington’s reluctance to formalize relations with Somaliland despite what he described as clear strategic advantages.

“For the Trump administration, it would make much more sense to go with Somaliland,” Nagy said during a recent interview discussing geopolitical developments in the Horn of Africa.

Referring to Somaliland’s diplomatic engagement with Israel, Nagy pointed to the exchange of ambassadors and the establishment of formal diplomatic representation as evidence of growing international legitimacy.

“Especially now with formal relations with Israel, appointments of ambassadors, when you have physical present ambassadors in each other’s capitals, that’s a huge step forward,” he said.

Nagy also criticized what he described as a lack of strategic vision in Washington.

“I just don’t understand why the White House administration doesn’t see the logic in that,” he added.

Support for recognition has also emerged from former U.S. diplomat and Africa specialist Ambassador (Ret.) Dr. J. Peter Pham, who previously served as U.S. Special Envoy for both the Sahel and the Great Lakes regions of Africa.

Responding to Cruz on X, Pham wrote: “We should recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state and, in the meantime, significantly boost our counterterrorism cooperation.”

“Completely agree with you Senator Ted Cruz,” he added, before criticizing Britain’s approach toward Somaliland. “Somaliland recognition is long overdue.”

Strategic considerations surrounding Berbera Port have increasingly become central to the discussion.

Retired Major General Kenneth P. Ekman, former AFRICOM J5 and West Africa coordination lead, acknowledged that direct engagement with Somaliland presents diplomatic complexities because Washington officially recognizes Somalia’s territorial integrity.

“A policy dilemma presents when conducting diplomatic and military relations with Somaliland directly, rather than through the Federal Government of Somalia,” Ekman noted.

Nevertheless, he argued that Somaliland’s strategic location offers major logistical and security advantages for the United States and its allies.

“Additional access to the port of Berbera provides redundancy and a relationally different partner,” Ekman said. “Frankly, the U.S. military, along with some of our allies and partners, need port access in Berbera.”

Berbera’s location along the southern entrance to the Red Sea has elevated Somaliland’s strategic profile amid escalating regional tensions, including maritime security threats, Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, and intensifying competition among global powers seeking influence across critical trade routes.

Analysts say growing bipartisan and diplomatic support in Washington reflects broader concerns about securing reliable regional partnerships in an increasingly unstable geopolitical environment.

While the Biden and Trump administrations have both maintained official support for Somalia’s territorial unity, discussions surrounding Somaliland’s strategic value are becoming increasingly prominent within American foreign policy and defense circles.

For Somaliland officials, the growing chorus of support from influential U.S. lawmakers, diplomats, and military figures represents one of the clearest indications yet that international attitudes toward Somaliland may be gradually shifting.