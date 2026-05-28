Somaliland Explained, Why Iran Sees the Horn of Africa Nation as a Strategic Threat

Somaliland Explained: The Republic of Somaliland is emerging as a critical player in Red Sea geopolitics, with Iran increasingly concerned over Somaliland’s strategic location near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, its growing ties with Israel and the West, and its potential role in regional security operations.

The Republic of Somaliland, a self-governing state in the Horn of Africa that remains unrecognized by most of the international community, has unexpectedly emerged at the center of a widening geopolitical contest involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

According to regional analysts and foreign policy experts, Tehran increasingly views Somaliland as a strategic threat because of its location along one of the world’s most important maritime corridors and its growing alignment with Western powers and Israel.

Why Somaliland Matters to Iran

For years, Iran has relied on Yemen’s Houthi movement to project influence across the Red Sea and pressure international shipping routes. Central to that strategy is the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow waterway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb has become even more critical for global energy flows, particularly for oil shipments traveling from the Middle East to Asian markets. Control or influence over the route carries enormous strategic value.

Somaliland sits directly along this corridor. Its coastline includes the deep-water Port of Berbera and a nearby airbase that analysts say could become highly valuable to the United States, Israel or other Western allies seeking a stronger security presence in the region.

Experts argue that such a development would significantly weaken Iran’s ability to use the Houthis as leverage against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Lisa Daftari, editor-in-chief of The Foreign Desk and a Middle East analyst, told Fox News Digital that Tehran views Somaliland as a potentially pro-Western and pro-Israel foothold overlooking the Bab-el-Mandeb.

According to Daftari, Iranian-backed Houthis have already issued threats against any future Israeli or Western military presence in Somaliland and warned they could escalate attacks on maritime traffic if regional tensions continue to rise.

Recognition by Israel Raised Alarm in Tehran

Regional tensions intensified after Israel formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state in December, becoming the first country to do so. Somaliland later reciprocated the recognition, a diplomatic breakthrough that immediately drew attention across the Middle East.

Edmund Fitton-Brown, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former British ambassador to Yemen, said Iran’s opposition stems largely from Israel’s involvement.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Fitton-Brown argued that Tehran instinctively resists initiatives backed by Israel and now sees Somaliland as a potential platform for anti-Houthi operations in the Red Sea.

That prospect, he said, directly challenges what Iran describes as its “Axis of Resistance,” the network of allied armed groups Tehran supports across the region.

The Djibouti Factor

The United States already maintains a major military presence in neighboring Djibouti, home to Camp Lemonnier, Washington’s primary base in East Africa.

However, analysts say concerns are growing in Washington over China’s expanding influence in Djibouti through large-scale commercial investments and an increasing military footprint.

Fitton-Brown suggested that Somaliland could emerge as an alternative strategic partner for the United States at a time when competition with China is intensifying in the Horn of Africa.

“Somaliland’s time has probably come,” he said.

Somaliland’s Offer to Washington

Somaliland officials have openly expressed interest in deeper security cooperation with the United States.

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam told Fox News Digital that Somaliland has repeatedly offered the US access to facilities along its coastline, emphasizing that the proposal applies during both peacetime and periods of regional instability.

The government has also reportedly proposed hosting logistical support infrastructure, including storage facilities for Tomahawk missiles, as part of broader security cooperation.

Adam argued that such arrangements could significantly improve operational efficiency for US naval forces in the Red Sea, noting that American destroyers currently face lengthy resupply times while operating in the region.

Washington’s Growing Interest

The White House recently stated that Operation Epic Fury had succeeded in weakening Iran-backed proxy networks while increasing economic pressure on Tehran during ongoing negotiations with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Meanwhile, support for Somaliland appears to be growing among some American lawmakers.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health, has publicly urged Washington to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

Cruz described Somaliland as a valuable counterterrorism partner, citing its relative stability, willingness to cooperate with the United States and strategic position near vital maritime trade routes.

Whether Washington ultimately moves toward formal recognition remains uncertain. Yet as instability continues to spread across the Red Sea region, Somaliland is rapidly becoming a more prominent player in one of the world’s most consequential geopolitical flashpoints.