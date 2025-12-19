Somalia’s dangerous ambiguity on Al-Shabaab raises alarm among allies, undermining counterterrorism efforts while destabilizing the Horn of Africa.

In the delicate architecture of global counterterrorism, language is never incidental. It is a signal—of intent, of policy, of direction. And occasionally, it becomes an alarm bell. Somalia’s State Minister of Defense, Omar Ali Abdi, triggered such an alarm when he publicly stated that “only two groups are allowed to have weapons: the government, which protects its people, and Al-Shabaab, which kills them.”

The remark was later retracted following widespread public backlash. But the damage could not be undone. The statement did not occur in isolation; it echoed a broader pattern of contradictory messaging from Somalia’s leadership. Around the same period, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud encouraged voter registration by suggesting that Al-Shabaab members could “come, cover yourselves however you want, collect your card.”

Taken together, these remarks go beyond rhetorical carelessness. They point to a dangerous ambiguity—one that risks blurring the line between a sovereign state and the terrorist organization it is meant to defeat.

A Counterterrorism Strategy Built on Denial

For more than a decade, Somalia has received extraordinary levels of international assistance—financial, military, and logistical—to combat Al-Shabaab, one of the world’s most lethal extremist groups. Yet by nearly every observable measure, the security environment has deteriorated.

Al-Shabaab has reclaimed key strategic towns, including Sabiid, Anole, Moqokori, and Tardo, forming a triangular zone of influence that threatens supply corridors and places government forces under sustained pressure. The group now operates within striking distance of Mogadishu. Its tactics have evolved, its command structure remains resilient, and its operational reach continues to expand.

In March 2025, Al-Shabaab attempted to assassinate President Mohamud. Weeks later, a coordinated attack killed twenty Ugandan peacekeepers. These events underscored a grim reality: despite years of international investment, the group remains not only intact but adaptive.

Internally, Somalia’s federal system is increasingly fractured. Relations between Mogadishu and key federal member states—particularly Puntland and Jubaland—have deteriorated, undermining coordinated counterterrorism operations. Their absence from the National Consultative Conference earlier this year highlighted the extent of political paralysis under an administration widely perceived as pursuing centralization at the expense of consensus.

In this context, rhetoric that even hints at accommodation or normalization of Al-Shabaab is not merely irresponsible. It is destabilizing.

Somaliland: A Contrast Somalia Refuses to Acknowledge

While Somalia struggles to define a coherent strategy against extremism, Somaliland presents a striking counterexample. For 34 years, the self-administered territory has maintained internal security, conducted regular elections, and achieved peaceful transfers of power—without international recognition and without the vast security assistance extended to Mogadishu.

Western policymakers have increasingly taken notice. In Washington, Brussels, and London, Somaliland’s record of stability and governance is prompting a quiet reassessment. Policy institutions have proposed models of structured engagement—often compared to Taiwan’s international status—that would deepen cooperation without immediate formal recognition. The United Kingdom, given its historical relationship with Somaliland, is frequently cited as the Western power most capable of taking a decisive first step.

Somaliland’s strategic relevance has also grown. Situated along the Gulf of Aden, several hundred kilometers from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, it occupies a critical position in one of the world’s most volatile maritime corridors. Its leadership has signaled openness to expanded security cooperation with the United States and other Western partners, including discussions about hosting strategic facilities.

In a region defined by instability, Somaliland has functioned as an exception. In international politics, consistency and reliability carry their own weight.

Instead of Fighting Terror, Mogadishu Is Exporting Instability

Rather than drawing lessons from Somaliland’s stability, Mogadishu has increasingly pursued policies aimed at undermining it—politically, militarily, and economically.

Weaponized Security Assistance

Somalia has faced persistent allegations that weapons and resources provided for counterterrorism have been diverted toward clan militias hostile to Somaliland. The 2023 Las Anod conflict, followed by failed destabilization efforts in western and eastern Somaliland, raised serious concerns about whether international assistance intended to fight terrorism was instead being used to fuel internal conflict.

For a government that struggles to secure its own capital, redirecting energy and resources toward destabilizing a more stable neighbor is both counterproductive and indefensible.

The Economic War: Travel, Airspace, Ports, and Revenue

Mogadishu’s campaign has increasingly taken the form of economic and administrative coercion, targeting Somaliland’s functional sovereignty.

The E-Visa Mandate

Somalia’s electronic travel authorization system was imposed on all travelers, including those bound for Somaliland. The policy quickly collapsed under scrutiny after U.S. and British authorities warned of a major data breach that exposed sensitive personal information. Somaliland rejected the system outright, leaving airlines and travelers trapped between competing authorities.

The Airspace Dispute

The aviation standoff escalated when Somaliland asserted control over overflight permissions in its airspace, prompting Mogadishu to reassert sole authority over the Mogadishu Flight Information Region. Airlines now face conflicting directives in an already high-risk aviation environment, with limited intervention from international aviation bodies.

Ports, ECTN, and Trade Control

The most consequential front is maritime. Somalia’s attempt to impose an Electronic Cargo Tracking Number (ECTN) system on all shipments—including those bound for Somaliland’s Berbera Port—amounts to a bid to centralize trade, customs, and revenue flows under Mogadishu.

Although framed as technical regulation, the move would effectively choke Somaliland’s economic lifelines. Analysts note that the ECTN was embedded in earlier Turkey-mediated technical frameworks, whose full implications only became apparent after the e-visa crisis exposed broader efforts to centralize identity, trade, and data systems.

Critics warn that weaponizing maritime regulation in this way risks destabilizing one of the world’s most sensitive shipping corridors—creating openings for pirates, traffickers, and extremist groups.

The International Chessboard

The Somalia–Somaliland dispute has become a proxy arena for regional and global competition.

Turkey has entrenched itself as Mogadishu’s primary patron, combining military training, naval cooperation, and offshore resource interests. Egypt backs Somalia largely as a counterweight to Ethiopia. China opposes Somaliland’s recognition because of its relationship with Taiwan. Qatar provides political backing to Mogadishu, while the United Arab Emirates has invested heavily in Somaliland’s ports, logistics, and security infrastructure.

Each external actor amplifies the stakes—and the risks.

A Moment for Moral and Strategic Clarity

The international community faces a choice: continue underwriting a Somali government that sends mixed signals about terrorism while pursuing coercive policies against a stable neighbor—or recalibrate.

That recalibration should include an independent review of whether assistance to Somalia is being used as intended; structured engagement with Somaliland that reflects its governance record; and clear conditions tying future support to measurable counterterrorism outcomes.

Ambiguity Is Not Strategy

Somalia’s people deserve leadership that treats Al-Shabaab as the existential threat it is—not as a rhetorical afterthought or a political convenience.

A government cannot defeat terrorism while appearing to normalize it. Nor can it build legitimacy while destabilizing its most functional neighbor.

The Horn of Africa cannot afford fatal ambiguity. And neither can the world.