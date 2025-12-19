On November 2025, Somaliland asserts sovereignty through airspace control, maritime security, and U.S. military engagement, highlighting its strategic role in Red Sea stability and Horn of Africa diplomacy

HARGEISA, Somaliland — November 2025 marked one of the most consequential periods in recent years for Somaliland’s long-running quest to assert itself as a functional, sovereign state in a volatile region. Through a series of calculated administrative moves, security responses, and high-level international engagements, authorities in Hargeisa demonstrated what officials describe as “operational statehood” — not through declarations, but through enforcement.

The developments unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying competition in the Horn of Africa, where maritime security threats in the Red Sea, proxy rivalries among regional powers, and the fragility of Somalia’s federal system have elevated Somaliland’s strategic relevance well beyond its unrecognized status.

Taken together, the actions of November revealed a government intent on converting stability into leverage — and sovereignty into practice.

Security Without Insurgency, but Not Without Threats

Somaliland remains a rare anomaly in the region: an Al-Shabaab-free territory for more than three decades. Yet officials say the absence of jihadist insurgency has not insulated it from more subtle forms of pressure.

In early November, Somaliland security services reported unusual militia mobilizations in the Zeila district of the Awdal region, near the border with Djibouti. The militias, largely drawn from Issa clan networks, were viewed in Hargeisa as externally encouraged.

“This was not a spontaneous local dispute,” a senior Somaliland security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. “It bore the hallmarks of proxy destabilization.”

Authorities privately linked the activity to a constellation of external actors — including Djibouti — and, indirectly, to broader regional alignments involving Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, and China. Somaliland officials interpreted the episode as part of a hybrid strategy designed to probe its western flank amid its deepening ties with the United States and Taiwan.

Rather than escalating publicly, Somaliland deployed targeted patrols, disrupted supply routes, and reinforced border positions. By mid-month, the mobilization had dissipated without major clashes.

Analysts say the episode underscores a broader regional dynamic: Somaliland’s internal stability has made it a target not for insurgency, but for indirect pressure.

“When you can’t destabilize a territory with bombs, you try to destabilize it with proxies, economics, and narrative warfare,” said a Horn of Africa security analyst based in Nairobi.

Economic Pressure and the Battle Over Berbera

Nowhere was that pressure more evident than in the maritime domain.

Somaliland officials reacted sharply to efforts by Somalia’s Federal Government (FGS) to impose centralized cargo manifest requirements on vessels operating in waters it claims as Somali territory — a move that Somaliland dismissed as economic coercion aimed squarely at the Port of Berbera.

“This was not about safety or coordination,” said a senior official at Somaliland’s Ministry of Transport. “It was about undermining Berbera’s competitiveness.”

Hargeisa refused to comply, instead enforcing its own port and customs protocols in coordination with DP World, the Dubai-based operator managing Berbera under a long-term concession. The partnership, officials say, provided a buffer against external interference.

The timing of the dispute coincided with growing alarm over Red Sea security. A late-November United Nations report confirmed operational links between Yemen’s Houthi movement and Al-Shabaab in southern Somalia — a nexus that has heightened concerns over Iranian-backed disruption of global shipping lanes.

In that context, Berbera’s profile has shifted.

“What was once seen primarily as a commercial port is now increasingly viewed as a secure logistical node,” said a Western maritime security official familiar with Red Sea operations. “Its location and governance matter.”

Operationalizing Sovereignty in the Skies

Perhaps the most visible assertion of Somaliland’s authority came not on land or sea, but in the air.

In early November, Somaliland’s Ministry of Civil Aviation announced it would require all international overflights to obtain clearance from Hargeisa, citing provisions of the Chicago Convention governing international aviation. Within days, Somaliland air traffic controllers diverted several commercial flights that failed to comply.

By mid-month, the government escalated further, banning international passenger flights routing through Mogadishu airspace on the grounds of security risks.

“This was about safety and accountability,” said Somaliland’s minister of civil aviation. “You cannot outsource aviation security to a system that cannot secure its own databases or airspace.”

The move disrupted long-standing regional aviation practices and directly challenged Somalia’s claims over airspace administration — but it also created facts on the ground that airlines and insurers could not ignore.

Aviation analysts say the episode marked a rare instance in which Somaliland translated legal argument into enforceable control.

The E-Visa Collapse and a Governance Contrast

The aviation dispute was soon followed by a dramatic vindication of Somaliland’s separate border regime.

In mid-November, Somalia’s Mogadishu-run e-visa portal suffered a catastrophic data breach, exposing the personal information of roughly 35,000 applicants. Investigators later attributed the breach not to sophisticated hacking, but to a basic URL vulnerability.

The fallout was immediate. The U.S. and UK embassies issued security alerts, and Somalia’s Federal Government quietly suspended its Electronic Travel Authorization rollout by month’s end.

Somaliland and Puntland, which had jointly rejected the e-visa system from the outset, pointed to the breach as evidence of institutional failure.

“This was not just a technical failure,” said a Somaliland immigration official. “It was a governance failure.”

In contrast, Somaliland continued to enforce its visa-on-arrival system, reinforcing its narrative of pragmatic, risk-aware administration. For Hargeisa, the episode became a symbol of contrast — not rhetoric, but performance.

American Engagement Signals a Shift

The most consequential development of the month came on November 26, when a senior U.S. military delegation arrived in Somaliland — the highest-level American security engagement in years.

Led by Gen. Anderson and including U.S. Deputy Ambassador Justin Davis, the delegation met with Somaliland’s Chief of General Staff, Niman Yusuf Osman, and Coast Guard Commander Adm. Ahmed Hurre Hariye. Discussions focused on maritime patrol coordination, intelligence sharing, and security in the Gulf of Aden.

The visit went beyond conference rooms. U.S. officials toured Berbera International Airport and the DP World-operated port, assessing infrastructure resilience and operational capacity amid ongoing Red Sea disruptions.

“These were not symbolic meetings,” said a person briefed on the visit. “They were assessments.”

While Washington has stopped short of formal recognition, the visit underscored a growing willingness to engage Somaliland as a security partner — particularly as threats to freedom of navigation intensify.

A Broader Diplomatic Web

Beyond the United States, Somaliland continued to cultivate a network of unconventional but strategic partners.

Its relationship with Taiwan advanced with the issuance of a national quarantine license for a livestock export facility near Berbera, facilitating trade with Middle Eastern and Asian markets. Officials also confirmed ongoing technical cooperation, including in radar and monitoring systems.

In Europe, diplomatic signals multiplied. A former British ambassador publicly praised Somaliland’s governance model, while an Austrian official within NATO circles reportedly encouraged greater EU engagement. Separately, an Israeli research institute published an analysis recommending exploration of security cooperation with Hargeisa.

None of these moves amounted to recognition. Collectively, they amounted to something else: legitimacy through utility.

Statehood by Practice, Not Permission

As November closed, Somaliland faced familiar constraints — no UN seat, no IMF membership, no formal diplomatic recognition. Yet it had achieved something more tangible.

It enforced its airspace.

It protected its borders.

It defended its port.

It hosted a major U.S. security delegation.

It outperformed its rival in basic governance.

“This is how statehood is built in the 21st century,” said a regional diplomat. “Not by declarations, but by competence.”

For Somaliland, November was not a breakthrough — but it was a demonstration. And in a region where credibility is scarce, that may be its most valuable currency.