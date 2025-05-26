Home Local News

Somaliland Foreign Minister Expresses Confidence in Achieving International Recognition This Year

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan has publicly expressed optimism that Somaliland will secure international recognition within the current year.

Speaking at the May 18th Washington event commemorating Somaliland’s 34th independence anniversary, Minister Adan called on Somaliland citizens in the diaspora and the nation’s broader populace to unite efforts toward realizing this long-standing aspiration.

“I don’t think recognition will elude us this year,” Minister Adan stated. “All we need is to join hands, unite, and work together to achieve recognition, uniting our hearts and minds.” He emphasized that the desire for Somaliland’s nationhood continues to grow stronger each year, fueled by the determination of its people who remain committed to attaining full independence.

High-Level Engagements in Washington

During his visit to Washington, D.C., the Foreign Minister led a high-level delegation in strategic consultations with senior U.S. government officials, lawmakers, and policy experts.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared priorities in regional security, democratic governance, and international engagement.

Minister Adan held meetings with officials from key U.S. agencies, including members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and engaged with influential members of Congress such as Senators Ted Cruz and Representatives Tim Burchett, Tom Tiffany, Pat Harrigan, Scott Perry, Ronny Jackson, and John Moolenaar.

The delegation also participated in a closed-door roundtable hosted by the Hudson Institute, attended by former U.S. officials, diplomats, and Africa policy specialists.

The minister was accompanied by Somaliland’s ambassador to the United States, Dr. Bashir Goth, and the president’s advisor on foreign affairs and former Somaliland ambassador to Taiwan, Dr. Mohamed Hagi.

Supporting Somaliland’s Diplomatic Aspirations

In recent weeks, Somaliland has garnered increasing support from members of the U.S. Congress, with a bill currently submitted to both houses advocating for Somaliland’s recognition.

Minister Adan’s meetings with U.S. lawmakers underscore the growing alignment of interests between Somaliland and the United States, highlighting the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa region.

Celebrating Somaliland’s Democratic Progress

The delegation also joined Somaliland’s diaspora community in Washington to commemorate the country’s 18 May National Day. The event celebrated Somaliland’s democratic progress, including the peaceful transfer of power in 2024, and underscored the country’s resilience and commitment to responsible governance.

Minister Adan reaffirmed Somaliland’s dedication to peace, democracy, and international cooperation, emphasizing its status as a stable, self-governing democracy in the Horn of Africa. He highlighted Somaliland’s achievements as a testament to its enduring pursuit of sovereignty and regional stability.

A Milestone in Somaliland-U.S. Relations

The visit marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between Somaliland and the United States. The engagements have laid a strong foundation for future cooperation based on shared values, mutual respect, and strategic interests.

As Somaliland continues to seek recognition on the international stage, officials remain hopeful that ongoing diplomatic efforts and growing U.S. support will bring their aspirations closer to realization.

The Somaliland delegation’s visit underscores their commitment to building a transformative partnership that contributes to regional stability, democratic development, and international recognition.

“2025 is our year,” he affirmed. “The world is witnessing a nation ready to take its rightful place.”

