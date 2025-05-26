Somaliland Foreign Minister Expresses Confidence in Achieving International Recognition This Year

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan has publicly expressed optimism that Somaliland will secure international recognition within the current year.

Speaking at the May 18th Washington event commemorating Somaliland’s 34th independence anniversary, Minister Adan called on Somaliland citizens in the diaspora and the nation’s broader populace to unite efforts toward realizing this long-standing aspiration.

“I don’t think recognition will elude us this year,” Minister Adan stated. “All we need is to join hands, unite, and work together to achieve recognition, uniting our hearts and minds.” He emphasized that the desire for Somaliland’s nationhood continues to grow stronger each year, fueled by the determination of its people who remain committed to attaining full independence.

High-Level Engagements in Washington

During his visit to Washington, D.C., the Foreign Minister led a high-level delegation in strategic consultations with senior U.S. government officials, lawmakers, and policy experts.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared priorities in regional security, democratic governance, and international engagement.

Minister Adan held meetings with officials from key U.S. agencies, including members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and engaged with influential members of Congress such as Senators Ted Cruz and Representatives Tim Burchett, Tom Tiffany, Pat Harrigan, Scott Perry, Ronny Jackson, and John Moolenaar.

The delegation also participated in a closed-door roundtable hosted by the Hudson Institute, attended by former U.S. officials, diplomats, and Africa policy specialists.

The minister was accompanied by Somaliland’s ambassador to the United States, Dr. Bashir Goth, and the president’s advisor on foreign affairs and former Somaliland ambassador to Taiwan, Dr. Mohamed Hagi.

A wonderful evening celebrating #18May in Washington DC with long-time friends of #Somaliland. Congratulations to the people of Somaliland on this historic day—and heartfelt thanks to all our great friends who joined us in solidarity and support. #Somaliland#USA pic.twitter.com/6PUw96aPVA — Dr Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) May 18, 2025

Great to be at the @HudsonInstitute during our visit to the U.S. Discussions highlighted the mutual benefits of a strategic partnership between the U.S. and Somaliland—anchored in shared values of democracy, stability, and regional security. A stronger relationship serves both… pic.twitter.com/WEeja5e1y0 — Dr Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) May 21, 2025

Great meeting with @RepTimBurchett — a steadfast friend of Somaliland. His continued support is making a real difference. Things are finally moving in the right direction for Somaliland in DC! #Somaliland #USCongress #DiplomacyInAction pic.twitter.com/hyOr0mUJJC — Dr Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) May 22, 2025

Productive meeting with Congressman @RonnyJacksonTX. The U.S.–Somaliland understanding of strategic partnership is vital across all dimensions — national security of both sides, counterterrorism, trade, investment, promotion of the rule of law using Somaliland state building… pic.twitter.com/Ai5e7puFtg — Dr Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) May 23, 2025

Wrapped a productive meeting with Senator @tedcruz, a potent advocate of democracy and global security. Somaliland and the United States stand aligned to further common interests. Excellent conversation on many angles: strategic collaboration, economic cooperation, and regional… pic.twitter.com/WSxaTIpP4d — Dr Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) May 23, 2025

Honored to meet with congressman @RepMoolenaar for a thoughtful and forward-looking discussion on Somaliland–U.S. cooperation. We explored shared priorities, including regional security, counterterrorism, economic partnership & trade as well as protecting vital chokepoints in… pic.twitter.com/2fxPZwdlXi — Dr Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) May 24, 2025

Supporting Somaliland’s Diplomatic Aspirations

In recent weeks, Somaliland has garnered increasing support from members of the U.S. Congress, with a bill currently submitted to both houses advocating for Somaliland’s recognition.

Minister Adan’s meetings with U.S. lawmakers underscore the growing alignment of interests between Somaliland and the United States, highlighting the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa region.

Celebrating Somaliland’s Democratic Progress

The delegation also joined Somaliland’s diaspora community in Washington to commemorate the country’s 18 May National Day. The event celebrated Somaliland’s democratic progress, including the peaceful transfer of power in 2024, and underscored the country’s resilience and commitment to responsible governance.

Minister Adan reaffirmed Somaliland’s dedication to peace, democracy, and international cooperation, emphasizing its status as a stable, self-governing democracy in the Horn of Africa. He highlighted Somaliland’s achievements as a testament to its enduring pursuit of sovereignty and regional stability.

A productive meeting today with valuable discussions on strengthening Somaliland-US relations. Thank you for the warm welcome @JMeservey and for facilitating this important dialogue. Looking forward to continued engagement. https://t.co/TaDtulHXeo — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 21, 2025

This week, I am in Washington, DC, on a listening tour to strengthen dialogue focused on advancing mutual interests. The recent elections in both our countries present a timely opening to explore fresh opportunities. My message is clear: Somaliland seeks a deeper partnership with… — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 22, 2025

Honored to meet with @RepTimBurchett, a steadfast advocate for stronger ties with Somaliland. We deeply value his support and look forward to collaborative efforts that advance shared interests—from regional security and stability to economic growth.@SenateForeign pic.twitter.com/VPHDdRcRlg — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 22, 2025

We appreciate their recognition of Somaliland’s achievements in democratic governance and economic resilience—built on free enterprise and the rule of law. Grateful for their engagement and look forward to advancing shared priorities. [2/2] — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 22, 2025

Rep. Tiffany took a stand against Somalia’s efforts to bar Taiwanese citizens from traveling to Hargeisa: https://t.co/AL42lvIcy3 [2/2] — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 23, 2025

Great to meet with a strong friend of Somaliland, @RepScottPerry, and thank him for introducing the “Republic of Somaliland Independence Act”. We discussed how stronger U.S.-Somaliland ties can bring prosperity to both nations—Growing America’s strength, advancing Somaliland’s… pic.twitter.com/eHKpKpirwL — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 23, 2025

@RepRonnyJackson and our delegation explored enhancing security cooperation in the Horn of Africa and welcomed his support for deepening bilateral ties on shared priorities. With @RepMoolenaar, we appreciated his leadership in calling for the establishment of a U.S.… — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 23, 2025

Productive meeting with @RepPatHarrigan. We reaffirmed the strong partnership between our nations and discussed Somaliland’s strategic location and opportunities for partnership on shared security and economic priorities in the region. pic.twitter.com/zpSfFhmHeV — Abdirahman Dahir Adam (@min_abdirahman) May 23, 2025

A Milestone in Somaliland-U.S. Relations

The visit marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between Somaliland and the United States. The engagements have laid a strong foundation for future cooperation based on shared values, mutual respect, and strategic interests.

As Somaliland continues to seek recognition on the international stage, officials remain hopeful that ongoing diplomatic efforts and growing U.S. support will bring their aspirations closer to realization.

The Somaliland delegation’s visit underscores their commitment to building a transformative partnership that contributes to regional stability, democratic development, and international recognition.

“2025 is our year,” he affirmed. “The world is witnessing a nation ready to take its rightful place.”