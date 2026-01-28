President Trump’s comments on Somali piracy have reignited public anger in Mogadishu over stolen U.S. food aid, as conflicting government statements deepen donor concerns and Washington suspends assistance

WASHINGTON / MOGADISHU — Off-the-cuff remarks by President Donald Trump this week about Somalia’s history with piracy have reverberated far beyond Washington, fueling public anger in Mogadishu over corruption and coinciding with a deepening diplomatic crisis over the handling of U.S.-funded humanitarian food aid.

Speaking informally to a group and captured on video circulating online, Trump referred to Somalia’s past notoriety for maritime piracy, linking it directly to U.S. deterrence policies.

“They are good at one thing: pirates,” Trump said. “But they don’t do that anymore — you know why? Because they get the same treatment from us as the drug dealers get.”

While the comments drew criticism from some observers as blunt and dismissive, they were welcomed by a number of Mogadishu residents who said the president was voicing frustrations long felt by ordinary Somalis: that corruption — not the absence of aid — is driving hunger and hardship.

“President Trump is speaking the truth. He says exactly what he sees,” said one Mogadishu resident interviewed on the streets of the capital. “He does not want American aid to be stolen. He does not want fraud. He is right.”

Another young man echoed that sentiment, pointing to the gap between donor pledges and daily realities. “Women and children are dying of hunger, but nothing was given,” he said. “That is why Trump is speaking about Somalia fraud. He is right.”

Public anger meets donor alarm

The street-level reactions come amid mounting outrage inside Somalia following revelations that U.S.-funded food aid intended for vulnerable civilians had been mishandled at Mogadishu’s main port — an episode that has triggered a suspension of U.S. government assistance to Somalia’s federal authorities.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of State announced it was suspending all assistance to Somalia’s government after alleging that officials destroyed a U.S.-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and illegally seized humanitarian food aid stored at the facility.

U.S. officials said the suspension applies to programs benefiting the federal government, emphasizing that any resumption of assistance would depend on accountability measures and corrective action by Somali authorities.

Conflicting government accounts

The crisis intensified after Somalia’s government issued two contradictory statements in January regarding the same incident — a reversal that aid officials and diplomats described as deeply troubling.

In a statement dated Jan. 8, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any government role in the removal of food aid from a WFP warehouse at Mogadishu port. The ministry said the commodities cited in media reports remained “under the custody and control of the World Food Programme,” including food aid funded by the United States.

The statement further asserted that port expansion and repurposing works had not affected the custody, management or distribution of humanitarian assistance, distancing the federal government from allegations of diversion or seizure.

But on Jan. 26, the government reversed course.

In a second statement, authorities acknowledged that commodities had indeed been removed from the WFP warehouse during port expansion activities and said the federal government took “full responsibility” for the incident.

“The Federal Government takes full responsibility for addressing this unfortunate situation and expresses its regret that it occurred,” the statement said, adding that the food had since been fully returned to WFP and that a larger replacement warehouse had been provided within the port to ensure secure humanitarian operations.

Aid officials and diplomats said the two statements were irreconcilable.

“You cannot simultaneously deny an incident and later take full responsibility for it,” said one diplomatic source familiar with donor discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity. “That kind of contradiction severely undermines trust.”

Aid at risk amid humanitarian crisis

The episode has heightened donor concerns at a moment when Somalia remains heavily dependent on international assistance. Millions of people face food insecurity due to a combination of conflict, drought and economic fragility, according to humanitarian agencies.

Aid organizations warned that prolonged disruptions or donor pullbacks risk worsening conditions for civilians already struggling to survive.

For many Somalis, however, the controversy has crystallized a long-simmering belief that corruption — not shortages — lies at the heart of the humanitarian crisis.

“People are angry,” said a civil society activist in Mogadishu. “They see aid arriving in the country, but they don’t see it reaching the neighborhoods where children are starving.”

Somalia’s government has insisted it remains committed to humanitarian principles, transparency and accountability, saying it is reviewing the incident through technical inter-agency mechanisms in coordination with aid partners.

Diplomatic sources say the damage to donor confidence may prove harder to repair.

A blunt message, lasting consequences

Trump’s remarks on piracy, while informal, have landed amid this fraught backdrop, reinforcing perceptions among some Somalis that Washington is losing patience with Mogadishu’s leadership.

For donors, the affair has underscored longstanding concerns over safeguarding humanitarian assistance in Somalia — concerns officials say must be addressed if aid is to continue flowing to those most in need.

As one Western aid official put it: “This isn’t just about a warehouse. It’s about whether donors can trust that food meant for hungry families will actually reach them.”