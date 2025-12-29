Secret Diplomacy, Houthi Threats and Strategy, Behind the Scenes of Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

Months of secret diplomacy, intelligence coordination, and preparations for Houthi retaliation preceded Israel’s historic recognition of Somaliland, reshaping Red Sea geopolitics

When Israel announced on December 26 that it was formally recognizing Somaliland, the declaration appeared abrupt—an unexpected diplomatic earthquake in one of the world’s most fragile regions. But the public announcement concealed a far longer and more deliberate process: months of clandestine talks, intelligence coordination, and military contingency planning shaped by the escalating threat from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement and the strategic collapse of Israel’s Red Sea access.

Senior Israeli officials say the recognition was not a symbolic gesture or ideological statement. It was the culmination of a strategic reassessment that unfolded largely out of public view, driven by geography, security imperatives, and a shifting balance of power across the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

Months of Quiet Diplomacy

Contacts between Jerusalem and Hargeisa were conducted discreetly over many months, according to officials familiar with the process. The effort was led by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the Mossad, and former national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. Joint Israeli delegations were dispatched quietly, Somaliland’s leaders were hosted repeatedly, and channels were opened well beyond traditional diplomatic frameworks.

Hanegbi chaired the final deliberations, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally involved. In October, Netanyahu gave formal approval for recognition. By that point, the political decision had effectively been made. What followed was a carefully managed delay.

Israel and Somaliland jointly drafted a declaration of mutual recognition but agreed to withhold it until conditions were deemed operationally safe. According to Israeli and Somaliland sources, Hargeisa requested time to prepare for potential retaliation from Yemen, citing explicit threats from the Houthis and the risk that recognition could provoke missile or drone attacks across the Gulf of Aden.

Only after Somaliland completed defensive preparations—details of which remain classified—did both sides agree to move forward.

A Secret Presidential Visit

Foreign Minister Sa’ar disclosed Saturday night that Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, paid a secret visit to Israel last summer. During that visit, Abdullahi met with Netanyahu, Sa’ar, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Mossad Director David Barnea—an extraordinary level of access that underscored the strategic nature of the relationship.

Sa’ar later released a photograph of himself with the Somaliland president, confirming what had long circulated as speculation among diplomats and intelligence analysts.

The composition of the Israeli delegation was revealing. This was not handled by mid-level diplomats or technical ministries. It was managed by Israel’s top political, defense, and intelligence leadership—a signal that Somaliland was being assessed not primarily as a diplomatic cause, but as a security asset.

“Look at the Map”

Since Israel’s announcement, condemnations have swept across the Arab and Muslim world. Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and a bloc of more than 20 Muslim-majority states issued statements opposing Israel’s move and reaffirming support for Somalia’s territorial integrity. The African Union and the European Union echoed those objections.

A senior Israeli political source dismissed the criticism as selective.

“They are all self-righteous when it comes to Palestine and efforts to recognize a Palestinian state,” the official said. “Here, when there is a state that emerged from terror and from a desire to destroy another people, they object. But recognizing Palestinians who seek Israel’s destruction—that’s acceptable.”

Asked what ultimately drove the decision, the official replied bluntly: “Look at Somaliland’s strategic location and you’ll understand everything.”

The Strategic Collapse of Eilat

Behind Israel’s recalibration lies a stark reality: the effective loss of its Red Sea gateway.

On July 20, 2025, Israel’s only Red Sea port, Eilat, ceased functioning as a commercial harbor. Houthi missile and drone attacks on Red Sea shipping—conducted in solidarity with Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attacks—had rendered the route commercially unviable. Shipping insurers withdrew coverage, vessels rerouted, and port traffic collapsed.

In 2023, 134 ships docked at Eilat. By mid-2025, the number had fallen to zero. Revenue declined by more than 80 percent. Vehicle imports, once the port’s backbone, vanished entirely. The closure was not temporary. It was permanent.

For Israel’s security establishment, the implications were profound. A non-state actor backed by Iran had effectively shut down Israel’s southern maritime access without conquering territory or defeating the Israeli military in open conflict.

Berbera: An “Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier”

Somaliland offered an alternative.

At the heart of its appeal is Berbera, a port city on the Gulf of Aden whose strategic value predates the Cold War. Built with Soviet assistance in the 1960s, Berbera features a 4,140-meter runway—one of the longest in Africa—capable of handling heavy transport aircraft, fighter jets, and aerial refueling platforms. NASA once designated it an emergency landing site for the Space Shuttle.

Since 2017, the United Arab Emirates has invested heavily in Berbera. Somaliland’s parliament approved the establishment of a UAE military base there, which international reports say has supported Emirati operations in Yemen and logistics networks extending into Sudan.

Satellite imagery shows hardened aircraft shelters, hangars, expanded aprons, underground bunkers, and a deep-water port under construction. The commercial port, operated by Dubai-based DP World, features a 17-meter draft—deep enough for any naval vessel—and a quay capable of handling the world’s largest container ships.

Berbera lies roughly 250 kilometers south of Yemen and less than 300 kilometers from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which an estimated 12 percent of global trade passes. For military planners, it represents what one Israeli analyst described as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier”—a land-based platform offering permanence, depth, and protection that maritime assets cannot match.

The UAE’s Calculated Silence

While much of the region condemned Israel, one actor remained conspicuously silent: the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE, a signatory to the Abraham Accords, did not issue any condemnation. Neither did Bahrain or Morocco. Their silence stood in contrast to the joint statement signed by 21 Muslim-majority countries denouncing Israel’s move.

The omission was not accidental.

For Abu Dhabi, Somaliland is already a strategic partner. DP World’s concession at Berbera runs until 2048. The UAE maintains a military presence there. Recognition by Israel strengthens Somaliland’s international standing and, by extension, secures Emirati investments and influence.

At the same time, the UAE has maintained ties with Somalia’s federal government, hosting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Abu Dhabi and dispatching senior officials to Mogadishu. Analysts describe this as a deliberate dual-track strategy—hedging bets while expanding leverage.

Washington Watches, Hesitant

Somaliland’s president revealed in May that senior U.S. military officials, including what he described as “the most senior officer in the Horn of Africa,” had visited Somaliland over the past year. Another delegation, he said, was expected.

“It’s a matter of time—not if, but when, and who will lead the recognition of Somaliland,” Abdullahi told The Guardian.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has urged President Donald Trump to recognize Somaliland, citing its stability, its pro-Western orientation, and its ties to Israel and Taiwan. But Trump has expressed skepticism.

“Does anyone really know what Somaliland is?” he asked in an interview with the New York Post.

Despite the uncertainty, U.S. strategic interest is clear. Berbera offers a potential alternative to Djibouti, where China maintains a military base. Somaliland’s refusal to sever ties with Taiwan under Chinese pressure has also earned quiet goodwill in Washington.

Houthi Threats and Red Sea Escalation

The Houthis responded to Israel’s recognition with explicit threats. Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, the group’s leader, warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a “military target.”

“We consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces,” he said, calling the move “a hostile stance targeting Somalia, Yemen, the Red Sea, and the countries along both shores of the Red Sea.”

Regional analysts say Somaliland would give Israel closer access to Yemen, enabling faster intelligence cycles, early warning for missile launches, and expanded operational reach. Israeli intelligence has already struck Houthi targets at ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometers. Berbera would dramatically shorten that distance.

Somaliland’s Long Isolation

Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has remained diplomatically isolated despite functioning institutions, its own currency, army, and regular elections. It has experienced far greater stability than Somalia, where al-Shabab continues to mount attacks in Mogadishu.

Israel’s recognition breaks a long-standing taboo. Whether others follow remains uncertain. Ethiopia, which signed a controversial memorandum with Somaliland in 2024 regarding port access, has not yet recognized it. The African Union remains firmly opposed.

But the precedent has been set.

A Strategic Reordering

For Israel, recognition of Somaliland marks a calculated shift—one driven less by ideology than by necessity. The loss of Eilat, the rise of Houthi maritime power, and Iran’s expanding proxy network forced a reassessment of Israel’s Red Sea posture.

For Somaliland, the move represents the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in its three-decade quest for recognition.

For the region, it signals that the geopolitical map of the Horn of Africa—long frozen by post-colonial consensus—may no longer be immutable.

As one Israeli official put it privately: “This wasn’t about making history. It was about adapting to it.”