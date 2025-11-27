Somaliland’s Long Road to Recognition Meets Israel’s Strategic Calculus

Somaliland’s long road to recognition meets Israel’s Red Sea strategic calculus as analysts argue the unrecognized state offers rare strategic value amid Houthi threats and shifting alliances

HARGEISA, TEL AVIV, WASHINGTON— At a moment when the global order is being reshaped from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean, a small, unrecognized state perched along the Gulf of Aden is forcing diplomats, analysts, and military planners to look again at a region whose relevance has surged almost overnight.

Somaliland—stable, democratic, and self-governing for more than three decades—has intensified its campaign for international recognition. Its message to the world is blunt: Somaliland is not Somalia, and the world can no longer afford to pretend otherwise.

Now, as Israel recalibrates its Red Sea strategy amid ongoing clashes with the Houthis and shifting alliances across the Middle East, the question of whether Israel should formally recognize Somaliland has moved from obscurity to a live strategic debate.

“It’s a conversation we simply weren’t having two years ago,” said one Western diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “Now Somaliland is suddenly in the center of the Red Sea security picture.”

A recent analysis by Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) argues that Somaliland’s position, partnerships, and political orientation give it “unique strategic utility for Israel and its allies.” But the same study also warns that early recognition could “trigger unnecessary backlash before the United States makes up its mind.”

For Somaliland, the stakes are existential. For Israel, they are strategic. For the region, they may be transformative.

A State That Exists—But Only on the Ground

Somaliland covers the northwestern corner of what the world still calls Somalia. Its people insist they never wanted the 1960 union with Mogadishu and have spent the last 33 years proving they can govern themselves. Its independence was declared in 1991 as Somalia collapsed into civil war.

“Somaliland has developed a distinct identity over the past century,” the INSS report notes, highlighting British colonial administration, close ties to South Yemen, and the predominance of the Isaaq clan—historically targeted by leaders in Mogadishu.

In Hargeisa, the distinction is not academic. “We paid too high a price to be treated as a footnote in Somalia’s story,” said a Somaliland academic who lived through the 1980s conflict. “Our institutions function, our elections are peaceful, and our security forces protect our borders. Why does the world refuse to see what is already here?”

Somaliland’s contrast with Somalia is stark. While Mogadishu continues to grapple with political turmoil and a relentless al-Shabaab insurgency, Somaliland has held successive multi-party elections, managed peaceful transfers of power, and maintained relative security even in contested border regions.

An international observer stationed in the Horn of Africa put it bluntly: “Somalia is fighting to survive. Somaliland is fighting to be seen.”

A Geopolitical Crossroads—Now More Strategic Than Ever

Somaliland’s relevance is not just that it is stable. It is where it is stable.

Perched on the southern edge of the Gulf of Aden, opposite Houthi-controlled Yemen, Somaliland sits along one of the busiest—and most vulnerable—shipping routes in the world. The INSS report emphasizes that “Somaliland lies just 300 to 500 kilometers from the areas where the Houthis operate,” a fact that has gained enormous importance amid the Red Sea crisis.

Its coastline, ports, and airspace offer rare advantages to any nation seeking to monitor or counter the Houthis, Iran’s expanding footprint, or the growing influence of global jihadist groups in the region.

“Somaliland could serve as a forward base for intelligence collection, logistics, and even defensive operations,” the study notes. The report draws parallels to Israel’s partnership with Azerbaijan, arguing that similar cooperation with Somaliland “could be a game changer.”

For Israel, which has faced Houthi missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels, the prospect of a stable, pro-Western foothold near Yemen is no small matter. “There is no substitute for geography,” said an Israeli analyst familiar with discussions on the issue. “Somaliland is in the right place and willing to work with the right partners.”

Building Partnerships—Quietly, Persistently, and With Purpose

While most governments avoid open engagement with Somaliland, several have already moved far beyond symbolic gestures.

UAE: The Anchor Partner

Abu Dhabi has invested heavily in Berbera, turning it into a modern deep-water port and a logistical corridor with direct pipelines and road networks connecting Somaliland to Ethiopia. “For the UAE, Somaliland is a strategic foothold,” the INSS analysis explains, complementing its other official and unofficial positions across Yemen, Puntland, and Sudan.

Taiwan: A Shared Experience

Taiwan, which also faces international isolation, maintains full diplomatic offices in Somaliland. It has invested in the minerals sector, technology, and education. Somaliland officials often point out that Taiwan recognized their passports years before many African or Middle Eastern states did.

Ethiopia: A Frozen but Not Forgotten Agreement

In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a landmark memorandum granting it access to the port of Berbera and hinting at future recognition of Somaliland. Turkish and Somali pressure later froze the deal, though not permanently. “This agreement changed the conversation,” said an Ethiopian official. “It showed the region that Somaliland is no longer an abstract question. It is a practical solution.”

The United States: Cautious Curiosity

American delegations—including military officials—have quietly increased visits to Hargeisa. President Trump has publicly said that US recognition is “on the table.” Senior Republicans such as Senator Ted Cruz have urged the administration to rethink its policy.

But the INSS report is frank: “Washington remains cautious because it does not want to destabilize Somalia or anger Arab partners who staunchly oppose Somaliland’s independence.”

A senior U.S. official described Somaliland as “a partner with potential,” but added: “The U.S. government moves slowly, especially when it comes to changing long-standing African borders.”

Somaliland Pushes Back Against Mogadishu—This Time in the Skies

In November 2025, Somaliland took one of its boldest steps yet: declaring full control over its airspace and requiring all aircraft to obtain authorization from Hargeisa—not Mogadishu.

“We will no longer allow Somalia to speak for us,” Somaliland’s aviation authority announced. “Our sovereignty is not negotiable.”

The move infuriated Somalia’s federal government but electrified Somalilanders, who saw it as a long-overdue assertion of their autonomy. Local media reported that more than 20 states—Israel among them—were considering steps toward recognition.

Somaliland also stated it would no longer honor visas issued by Mogadishu. That announcement, Hargeisa officials said, was meant to “end the fiction that Somaliland is a region of Somalia.”

Israel’s Debate: Strategic Opportunity vs. Political Timing

Inside Israel, Somaliland is emerging as a quiet but urgent policy question. Israel has long sought allies around the Red Sea as part of its strategy to counter Iran and the Houthis.

“Somaliland is an ideal partner—stable, moderate, and strategically positioned,” the INSS report asserts. Israeli officials acknowledge that informal communication channels exist.

Somaliland has also signaled openness to joining the Abraham Accords. During the past two years of war in Gaza, Somaliland maintained what analysts describe as “a remarkably even-handed posture,” with no state-sanctioned anti-Israel rhetoric.

Public opinion in Somaliland is more mixed: generally pro-Western, skeptical of Islamist movements, but increasingly concerned about civilian deaths in Gaza.

A Somaliland political commentator summarized the tension: “We admire Israel’s democracy. We value its technology. But our people also watch Gaza every night.”

Reasons to Move Forward

The INSS analysis offers several arguments in favor of recognition:

Somaliland could give Israel strategic reach against the Houthis.

It could strengthen Israel’s partnerships with the UAE and possibly the United States.

Cooperation with Somaliland could help Israel expand ties with moderate Muslim societies.

Recognition may encourage other states to follow.

Reasons for Caution

But the report also warns of risks:

Recognition without the United States could “provoke unnecessary backlash.”

Arab states—especially Egypt—oppose it.

Turkey and Qatar would likely escalate pressure in Somalia and beyond.

Israel traditionally avoids recognizing breakaway states to avoid precedent-setting disputes.

The report puts it plainly: “The United States should be the first mover. Israel should not act alone.”

A Policy of “Below the Threshold of Recognition”

For now, Israeli analysts argue that the optimal path is a middle one: deepening ties without formal recognition.

“Israel can expand security, economic, and diplomatic cooperation with Somaliland without declaring recognition,” the INSS study suggests. This could include:

establishing interest offices in Hargeisa

recognizing Somaliland passports

conducting joint maritime and intelligence operations

cooperating through the UAE and United States

supporting Somaliland’s lobbying in Washington

Somaliland officials quietly welcome such an approach. “Recognition is our dream,” said one senior adviser to the presidency, “but practical cooperation today is better than symbolic statements that come and go.”

Israel, too, sees benefits. “We need practical partnerships, not headlines,” said an Israeli national security official. “Somaliland fits that model.”

The Risk Landscape—Houthis, Jihadists, and Regional Power Plays

Somaliland faces multiple real threats—not theoretical ones:

Houthis and Red Sea Escalation

Houthi missiles, drones, and maritime attacks have repeatedly targeted international shipping. The INSS study warns: “Somaliland is within range of Houthi projectiles. Israeli and Western involvement could help deter or intercept attacks.”

Jihadist Activity in Neighboring Puntland

While Somaliland has kept jihadist movements at bay, extremist groups just across the border remain active. Israel and the West view Somaliland’s security apparatus as a stabilizing force.

Chinese and Turkish Influence

Somaliland accuses both countries of quietly supporting Mogadishu’s claims. Turkey maintains its largest overseas military base in Somalia. China opposes any recognition that might embolden Taiwan.

“Somaliland is a front line in the competition between democratic and authoritarian blocs,” said a Western analyst in Nairobi. “That’s why Israel and the U.S. care.”

A Future That Depends on Washington—and on Patience

Somaliland’s leadership believes the window is open—but not indefinitely. “We are hopeful,” said a senior official, “but we cannot wait forever for America.”

Still, U.S. recognition remains the decisive factor. “For Somaliland, the most coveted prize is U.S. recognition,” the INSS report emphasizes. Such a move could trigger recognition by multiple U.S. partners, including Israel.

Israel, the study concludes, should encourage Washington to reconsider its policy—but without jumping ahead of it.

“Formal recognition is not required for meaningful cooperation,” the report argues. “Israel can help Somaliland today while keeping the door open for future diplomatic steps.”

A Strategic Bet in a Volatile Region

For now, Somaliland sits at the crossroads of opportunity and uncertainty. Its leaders believe their case is stronger than ever—rooted not in emotion but in decades of stability, democratic governance, and a clear strategic value that even skeptical governments quietly acknowledge.

Somaliland’s argument to the world is simple. As one official put it: “We exist. We govern. We contribute to regional security. What more do you want from a state?”

Israel’s dilemma is more complicated: seize the strategic advantage now or wait for Washington to move first.

The INSS report ends on a measured but pointed note: “Somaliland may prove to be a game changer in the struggle against the Houthis. But recognition should follow, not precede, a coordinated regional strategy.”

For a region where alliances shift quickly and the Red Sea grows increasingly dangerous, Somaliland has become a rising actor—unexpected, unrecognized, and suddenly essential.

