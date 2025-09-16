Finance Minister notes that revenue collection for September 2025 was performing “exceptionally well”

HARGEISA, Somaliland—The Republic of Somaliland is on track to meet its annual revenue targets, its finance minister announced this week, pointing to strong fiscal performance as a sign of growing economic stability for the unrecognized nation.

In an address to the Council of Ministers, Finance Minister Abdillahi Hassan Aden stated that revenue collection for September 2025 was performing “exceptionally well,” attributing the success to strategic reforms and the diligence of his ministry.

“The national revenue collection forecast for this year is progressing as planned, reflecting the hard work and strategic focus of our team,” Aden said during his presentation of the Financial, Economic, and Revenue Affairs report.

The optimistic assessment underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to build a robust, self-sufficient economic framework amid its protracted quest for international recognition.

Somaliland relies almost entirely on its own revenue collection, primarily from its main seaport in Berbera and taxes, to fund public services and infrastructure.

Minister Aden highlighted that broader economic initiatives, spearheaded by a special High Economic Committee within the cabinet, are also advancing smoothly. These studies and strategic plans are designed to further strengthen the nation’s economic foundations and attract investment.

In a significant operational shift, the minister also revealed a new partnership with the Somaliland National Insurance Agency to secure comprehensive insurance coverage for all government vehicles. The policy change is framed as a critical step toward modernizing public asset management and protecting state resources.

“This is a practical measure that demonstrates a commitment to fiscal responsibility and risk management,” said a government official familiar with the plan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. “It’s about ensuring the sustainability of government operations.”

While Somaliland remains largely isolated from international financial systems, its consistent reporting on revenue collection and new fiscal policies is seen by analysts as an attempt to project an image of a competent and governable state. The minister’s report positions the territory of 6 million people for what it hopes will be a year of continued economic progress.