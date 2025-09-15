BERLIN — Germany has formally recognized Somaliland’s visa-on-arrival system for international travelers, marking a significant—if pragmatic—step toward engaging with Somaliland despite its lack of official state recognition.

In an updated travel advisory published September 14, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office outlined the procedure for obtaining a visa upon landing at major airports in Somaliland.

“In the independence-sought ‘Somaliland’, a visa can be applied for ‘on arrival’ for stays of up to 30 days at the airports in Berbera, Borama, Burao, Erigavo, and Hargeisa,” the advisory stated. It noted that an invitation is generally required to prove the purpose of the stay and that fees must be paid in U.S. dollars.

The move is seen by regional analysts as a de facto acknowledgment of Somaliland’s functional border management and immigration systems, even as Germany, like most of the international community, continues to formally recognize Somalia’s sovereignty over the territory.

The advisory also drew a clear distinction regarding diplomatic authority, noting that “Somali diplomatic missions are under the central federal government of Somalia,” and visas issued by them are not valid for entry into Somaliland.

The Somaliland Immigration and Border Control authority welcomed Germany’s announcement, reaffirming its commitment to “lawful, orderly, and efficient travel” for all visitors. The policy applies only to air arrivals at Hargeisa Egal International Airport and Berbera International Airport.

A System of Sovereignty

Somaliland’s visa-on-arrival system, expanded this month to include citizens of all 193 United Nations member states, represents a bold effort to stimulate tourism, investment, and diplomatic engagement. The country’s government has positioned the policy as a tool of “soft power and recognition,” highlighting its capacity for self-governance and openness to global exchange.

“This policy is aimed at facilitating business trips, tourism, humanitarian activities, and boosting the economy,” Somaliland’s Minister of Aviation and Airports Development, Fuad Ahmed Nuh, stated earlier this month.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia, which recently launched its own e-visa system requiring advance online application for all foreign visitors. Somaliland has explicitly rejected Mogadishu’s system, insisting that only visas issued by its own authorities are valid for entry.

The competing visa policies underscore the deepening administrative and political rift between the two entities. In a statement, Somaliland’s government directed airlines operating in its airspace to comply exclusively with its entry regulations.

Diplomatic Context

Germany’s validation of Somaliland’s visa mechanism reflects a growing, if cautious, international engagement with Somaliland. It also aligns with efforts by other nations and actors to navigate the complex political landscape of the Horn of Africa.

“Visa liberalization is a tool of statecraft,” wrote Ali Ibrahim “Baqdaadi,” former governor of the Somaliland Central Bank, in an opinion article. “It demonstrates Somaliland’s openness, capacity for governance, and readiness to interact with the global community”.

Requirements for Travelers

Under the visa-on-arrival system, travelers to Somaliland must present:

A passport valid for at least six months;

A return or onward ticket;

Proof of sufficient funds;

Local contact or accommodation details;

Payment of the visa fee in U.S. cash.

The Somaliland immigration authority emphasized that the facility is not available at land or sea ports, where advance applications are required.

Looking Ahead

While Germany’s move does not amount to diplomatic recognition, it provides a practical framework for travelers and may encourage other nations to adopt similar approaches. For Somaliland, the validation of its immigration protocols by a major European power is a timely affirmation of its longstanding pursuit of legitimacy.

As the country continues to build functional state institutions and expand international ties, its visa policy may prove to be one of its most effective instruments for crafting a distinct global identity.