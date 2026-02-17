Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi urges the U.S. to deepen security and economic ties, highlighting country’s strategic coastline, mineral wealth, and stability in a volatile region

Key Takeaways:

Somaliland’s president calls for a formal U.S. partnership, citing its secure coastline along a critical global shipping route.

The country offers rare earth minerals, oil, and gas—key to reducing U.S. reliance on China.

Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland has opened new diplomatic and economic opportunities.

Republican lawmakers are pushing for formal U.S. recognition, arguing it aligns with American security and economic interests.

DUBAI — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is making a direct appeal to the United States for a comprehensive security and economic partnership, positioning his self-declared republic as a stable, pro-Western ally in a region rife with instability.

In an exclusive interview following his participation in the World Government Summit, Abdullahi emphasized Somaliland’s strategic location along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a maritime chokepoint for 30% of global container traffic—as well as its untapped mineral wealth and three decades of internal peace.

“We have secure, piracy-free waters,” Abdullahi told The Breitbart News. “We are strategically located in the Gulf of Aden. We can be an indispensable partner in maritime security.”

A Strategic Pitch to Washington

Abdullahi’s push comes as the U.S. seeks to counterbalance China’s dominance in critical mineral supply chains and secure vital trade routes. Somaliland boasts significant deposits of lithium and rare earth elements, along with potential oil and gas reserves.

“We are ready for business,” Abdullahi said. “We are not asking for aid. We are asking for partnership.”

His remarks align with President Donald Trump’s recent “Project Vault,” a $12 billion initiative to secure critical minerals and insulate U.S. industries from foreign supply disruptions. Abdullahi noted that American energy giant Chevron once held exploration rights in Somaliland before the region’s 1991 split from Somalia.

Israel’s Recognition and Republican Support

Somaliland’s diplomatic prospects brightened in December 2025 when Israel became the first U.N. member state to formally recognize its sovereignty—a move Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed as an extension of the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords.

Since then, Israeli and Somaliland officials have explored cooperation in agriculture, technology, and security. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited Hargeisa in January, marking a historic first for the breakaway republic.

In Washington, Republican lawmakers are championing Somaliland’s cause. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) has urged Trump to consider formal recognition, calling it a strategic, not charitable, decision.

“Recognizing Somaliland isn’t charity—it’s strategy,” Cruz wrote in a recent op-ed. “It aligns with America’s security interests and the America First doctrine.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and others have introduced the *Republic of Somaliland Independence Act*, arguing that recognition would bolster U.S. economic and security interests.

Contrasting Somaliland with Somalia

Abdullahi dismissed concerns that recognizing Somaliland would destabilize Somalia, emphasizing that his government has maintained peace with neighboring Ethiopia and Djibouti since 1991.

“We built our institutions alone, without the help of anyone,” he said, contrasting Somaliland’s seven democratic elections with Somalia’s reliance on international peacekeeping missions.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, briefly merged with Italian Somalia in 1960 before restoring independence three decades later. Abdullahi likened the separation to other dissolved political unions, such as the short-lived United Arab Republic between Egypt and Syria.

A Call for U.S. Leadership

With Houthi attacks in the Red Sea underscoring regional vulnerabilities, Abdullahi framed Somaliland as a reliable partner in counterterrorism and maritime security.

“We are ready to fully cooperate in counterterrorism in the region and worldwide,” he said. “We shall be a partner in securing safe passage for world trade.”

As Washington weighs its next steps, Abdullahi remains hopeful. “We are a peaceful democracy and a reliable partner to the world,” he said. “Hopefully, the world will understand the difference between Somaliland and Somalia.”