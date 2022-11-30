World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B: Teams, Standings, and matches for England, USA, Iran, and Wales in Qatar

England and United States have reached the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place from 21 to 29 November 2022. The group consisted of national association football teams from England, Iran, the United States, and Wales. The top two teams, England and the United States advanced to the round of 16, while the other two teams were eliminated.

Initially noted for unusually containing four teams all ranked in the top 20 at the time of the tournament, as well as two teams within the same sovereign state and other geopolitical conflicts, various incidents relating to the support of LGBTQ+ Pride affected the games on the first match day.

Standings

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 England (A) 3 2 1 0 9 2 +7 7 Advance to knockout stage 2 United States (A) 3 1 2 0 2 1 +1 5 3 Iran 3 1 0 2 4 7 −3 3 4 Wales 3 0 1 2 1 6 −5 1

Source: FIFA

Rules for classification: Group stage tiebreakers

(A) Advance to a further round

In the round of 16:

The winners of Group B, England, advanced to play the runners-up of Group A, Senegal.

The runners-up of Group B, the United States, advanced to play the winners of Group A, the Netherlands.

Matches

All times listed are local (UTC+3).

Both England and the United States progressed from the group to the round of 16 undefeated. England won the group, winning two and drawing the other game, whilst the United States won one game and drew their other two. Iran finished the group in third having won a single game with Wales finishing in fourth with a single point.

England 6–2 Iran

The opening match of Group B was contested between England and Iran. The two sides had never played each other in a competitive match. Many England supporters missed the start of the match due to problems with FIFA’s ticketing app. In defiance of their government, the Iranian team refused to sing their national anthem ahead of the match, a sign of support for the Mahsa Amini protests in their own country. Many Iranian women were in attendance at the match, considered an act of protest as women are prohibited from football matches in Iran. Some of these fans also brought conventional protest signs to hold in the stands.

The match was delayed for seven minutes in the first half after their heads hit each others between the Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and defender Majid Hosseini. Beiranvand seemed to be convinced to continue playing by Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi, despite appearing to be dazed and taking his gloves and shirt off after he received treatment, drawing criticism from the brain injury charity Headway. After collapsing on the field minutes later, Beiranvand was eventually substituted for Hossein Hosseini. England scored three first-half goals: Jude Bellingham opened with a header after 35 minutes with his first-ever senior England goal, and Bukayo Saka (in the 43rd minute) and Raheem Sterling (in the first minute of half-time overtime) scored with volleys.

There were fourteen minutes of added time at the end of the first half, and ten minutes of added time at the end of the match. Saka scored his second of the game in the 62 minute before Iran’s Mehdi Taremi scored with their first shot on target. England defender Harry Maguire was then removed from play after also suffering a head injury. Due to the concussion protocol, both teams were allowed up to six substitutions (rather than five) during the match. Substitute Marcus Rashford, who had been introduced a minute before, scored England’s fifth goal with his third touch of the game. Shortly into stoppage time, England scored their sixth goal after a Callum Wilson run was passed to Jack Grealish for a tap-in.

The final goal, a contentious penalty kick for Iran, was scored two-and-a-half minutes after the final whistle. The foul occurred shortly before the end of the match and was not initially awarded, with player appeals to the referee seeing the game out; the VAR took this time and more to suggest review. Taremi converted from the penalty kick, but the 6–2 defeat was Iran's worst in any FIFA World Cup match, surpassing its 4–1 defeat by Peru in 1978.

United States 1–1 Wales

The second match was between the United States and Wales. The teams met twice previously in friendly matches: the United States won 2–0 in 2003 and the two teams drew 0–0 in 2020. The game was broadcast on ITV in the United Kingdom, with the network announcing during the broadcast that its technical director, Roger Pearce, had died in Qatar.

The United States scored the opening goal in the 32nd minute when Tim Weah scored after a pass over the top by Christian Pulisic. The United States team outplayed Wales in the first half, but in the second half, Wales outshone them, being tactically better, particularly after introducing substitute Kieffer Moore. Late into the second half, Bale was fouled in the box by Walker Zimmerman and scored the resulting penalty kick. After over nine minutes of stoppage time, the match finished 1–1 with the United States picking up four yellow cards, the most they had received since the 2002 FIFA World Cup match against Germany.

Wales 0–2 Iran

Wales had faced Iran previously only once, in a friendly game in 1978 that ended in a 1–0 win for Wales. The Iranian team opted to sing their national anthem at this match. The game was driven by Iran in attack and quick counter-attack, with Wales mostly holding in defense; though Wales made attempts in attack, their midfield was described by BBC Sport’s Dafydd Pritchard as “worryingly porous”. In the first half, Iran had a goal from Ali Gholizadeh disallowed by VAR for offside. Early in the second half, Iran had two attempts hit each post in quick succession. In the 86th minute, Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was originally given a yellow card for a foul he committed outside his penalty area. However, on review by VAR, this was upgraded to a red card. Iran substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored the first goal eight minutes into stoppage time, followed by Ramin Rezaeian scoring three minutes later. Cheshmi’s goal was the latest-minute match-winning goal scored in any World Cup game (excluding extra-time) since the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England when exact goal times were first made available. Officially, nine minutes of stoppage time were added; with further delays in the added time, over twelve minutes were actually played.

England 0–0 United States

The teams had previously met twice in the World Cup. The United States won 1–0 in the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the teams drew 1–1 in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. United States captain Tyler Adams described their opponents as "an athletic team" and said that his own team was "really dominant at times" in their previous match against Wales, while England's Bellingham noted that the teams had been "talking some smack" on social media.

England's lineup remained unchanged, while the United States chose Haji Wright over Josh Sargent in attack. Harry Kane had a shot blocked in the box in the 9th minute before United States player Weston McKennie missed a shot in the six-yard box and Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute. The match featured only a small number of chances, with only four shots on target between the two teams. Despite not losing the game, many England fans booed the team after the match ended.

Wales 0–3 England

The teams had met 103 times, most recently in a friendly game in 2020 won 3–0 by England. This will be their second meeting in a major tournament, the first being the group stage of UEFA Euro 2016 in France, which ended in a 2–1 win for England. The teams have met in multiple FIFA World Cup qualifiers, including two British Home Championship matches that served as World Cup qualifiers (in the 1949–50 British Home Championship and 1953–54 British Home Championship) as well as in the 1974 FIFA World Cup qualification – UEFA Group 5 and the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualification – UEFA Group 6 tournaments.

Marcus Rashford had the best chance of the first half, but his chipped shot was saved by Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. The first half ended goalless, however, Rashford scored a direct free kick in the 51st minute to give England the lead. Shortly after the restart, Rashford won the ball in the Welsh defense and passed to Kane, who crossed the ball for Phil Foden to score. Rashford got his second of the game in the 68th minute with a shot from deep inside the Welsh penalty area.

The victory was enough for England to finish at the top of the group, whilst Wales finished with one point from the three matches.

Iran 0–1 United States

The teams had met twice previously. Iran won 2–1 in the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France and the teams drew 1–1 in 2000 friendly. Prior to the match, the United States Soccer Federation displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The removal of the emblem showed "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights" according to the Federation. In response, Iran state media reported that the United States should be immediately removed from the tournament and suspended for ten games for a "distorted image" of the country's flag. Following this, the emblem was returned to the flag.

The four teams are playing a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams from each group based on total points advance to the single-game knockouts. If teams are tied on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker followed by goals scored. If teams are also tied in those categories another set of tiebreakers is applied.

World Cup Group B teams

England

Having reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and then the final of Euro 2020 — only to lose painfully on penalties to Italy — England will be determined to go one better in Qatar and finally win their first major trophy since 1966.

Gareth Southgate has some very exciting young players at his disposal — not least the likes of Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — combined with a handful of experienced stars, who now possess significant tournament experience. It’s now a question of whether they can get over the line.

Southgate will hope that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire can recapture his best form ahead of the tournament after his struggles at club level, while there will inevitably again be much scrutiny on Harry Kane, who will likely have the chance to become his country’s leading all-time goalscorer.

Current FIFA world ranking: 5 (November 2022)

5 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 3rd (UEFA)

3rd (UEFA) World Cup titles: 1 (1966)

1 (1966) World Cup appearances (last): 15 (Russia 2018)

15 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group I winners 8W-0L-2D

UEFA Group I winners 8W-0L-2D Coach: Gareth Southgate (England) since Sept. 2016

Gareth Southgate (England) since Sept. 2016 Key players: Harry Kane (Tottenham / England), Declan Rice (West Ham / England), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City / England)

USA

The U.S. will be joining the party at World Cup 2022, barely making it through regional qualifying on goal difference past Costa Rica. This will be the 11th time that the U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) has featured on the global stage, with the best result coming via a semifinal run at the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Without question, Gregg Berhalter’s side has enough young talent to have a chance at getting out of the group and should excite supporters on the way, as they plot a potential deep World Cup run.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic will be expected to play the main role, while Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna will provide a creative spark in the attack. The U.S. will be a real threat going forward for teams to worry about, given their 21 goals scored in qualification.

Current FIFA world ranking: 16 (November 2022)

16 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 2nd (CONCACAF)

2nd (CONCACAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 10 (Brazil 2014)

10 (Brazil 2014) How qualified: CONCACAF qualifying third place (7W-3L-4D)

CONCACAF qualifying third place (7W-3L-4D) Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) since Dec. 2018

Gregg Berhalter (USA) since Dec. 2018 Key players: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea / England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund / Germany), Weston McKennie (Juventus / Italy)

Iran

Iran will appear at a third straight World Cup finals as the No. 1-ranked national team from the Asian region, capable of making a mark.

They qualified for the 2022 showpiece in emphatic style, winning eight and only losing one of their final qualification-round fixtures. That was enough for them to finish top of their group, as they edged out South Korea, who also qualified as runners-up.

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi, Feyenoord creator Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Bayer Leverkusen threat Sardar Azmoun make Iran a strong attacking unit, but their coaching situation has been the subject of most focus in the build-up. Dragan Skocic led them through qualification but was fired and then reportedly re-hired in quick succession in July, before eventually being replaced by ex-Manchester United tactician, Portuguese Carlos Querioz. He is now in his second spell in charge, having taken them to the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Current FIFA world ranking: 20 (November 2022)

20 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 1st (AFC)

1st (AFC) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 6 (Russia 2018)

6 (Russia 2018) How qualified: Asia Group A winners (8W-1L-1D)

Asia Group A winners (8W-1L-1D) Coach: Carlos Queiroz (Portugal) since Sep. 2022

Carlos Queiroz (Portugal) since Sep. 2022 Key players: Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord / Netherlands), Mehdi Taremi (Porto / Portugal)

Wales

Events away from the pitch meant that Wales had to wait longer than most to book their place in Qatar, with the outcome of the final European playoff spot delayed until June. Wales eventually defeated Ukraine on June 5 to secure the final UEFA playoff berth and a first appearance on the biggest stage since 1958.

Wales reached the quarterfinals in that 1958 appearance, their only World Cup finals in history.

Robert Page’s side have punched well above their weight in recent years, even managing to get to the semifinals of Euro 2016 before losing to eventual champions Portugal. Gareth Bale and on-loan Fulham man Daniel James will be crucial to their World Cup hopes.

Current FIFA world ranking: 19 (November 2022)

19 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 12th (UEFA)

12th (UEFA) World Cup appearances (last): 1 (Sweden 1958)

1 (Sweden 1958) Coach: Robert Page (Wales) since April 2021

Robert Page (Wales) since April 2021 Key players: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles / USA), Daniel James (Fulham / England), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth / England)

World Cup Group B odds and predictions

Here are the odds for each team to win and qualify from the group, with odds provided by Sports Interaction (correct as of Nov. 2022).

Minus odds is what must be wagered to win $100 on that specific bet, while plus odds represent the winnings from a successful $100 wager.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group B will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group A on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Team Group Winner To Qualify England -313 -2000 USA +536 +102 Wales +574 +112 Iran +1500 +422

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail