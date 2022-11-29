World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F: Match schedule, fixtures, times, and dates for Belgium, Croatia, Canada, and Morocco in Qatar

Croatia and Morocco lead Group F heading into the final group matchday after both nations won their second matches on Sunday.

Morocco knocked off Belgium 2-0 in a surprise result, while Croatia easily handled Canada 4-1 in a wide-open game that saw the Canadians take the lead after less than 90 seconds. Canada were eliminated by virtue of their second consecutive loss.

So it will be Belgium that will be in need of a win against Croatia on Thursday — or a draw and a lopsided Canada win — to advance to the Round of 16. Before the loss to Morocco, Belgium had shown signs of sputtering after getting thoroughly outplayed by Canada in their opening matchday, but still emerging with a 1-0 win.

Morocco can mathematically advance with a win or draw against already-eliminated Canada on the final matchday. A heavy loss by four or more goals could see them overtaken by Belgium on goal difference.

World Cup Group F standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Croatia 4 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 2. Morocco 4 2 1 0 1 2 0 +2 3. Belgium 3 2 1 1 0 1 2 -1 4. Canada-E 0 2 0 2 0 1 5 -4

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

World Cup Group F fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Morocco 0, Croatia 0 HIGHLIGHTS Wed, Nov. 23 Belgium 1, Canada 0 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Belgium 0, Morocco 2 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Croatia 4, Canada 1 HIGHLIGHTS Thurs, Dec. 1 Croatia vs. Belgium 6 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Thurs, Dec. 1 Canada vs. Morocco 6 p.m. Al Thumama

The four teams selected into the group are playing a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams from each group based on total points advance to the single-game knockouts. If teams are tied on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker followed by goals scored. If teams are also tied in those categories another set of tiebreakers is applied.

World Cup Group F teams

Belgium

Belgium can no longer claim to be the No.1 ranked team in the world, having been recently replaced at the top of the FIFA standings by Brazil, but they can still call upon some key members of their golden generation and will be expected to go far in Qatar.

However, coach Roberto Martinez must hope that this will finally be the occasion when the Red Devils live up to the pre-tournament expectation and can finally lift some silverware. With players of the standard of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, they could take some stopping.

Belgium went out in the quarterfinals at Euro 2020 and were beaten in the semis at the 2018 World Cup. They have a good chance of going far again on this occasion, but they will have to show greater composure in difficult moments.

Current FIFA world ranking: 2 (November 2022)

2 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 1st (UEFA)

1st (UEFA) World Cup titles: — (0)

— (0) World Cup appearances (last): 13 (Russia 2018)

13 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group E winners: 6W-0L-2D

UEFA Group E winners: 6W-0L-2D Coach: Roberto Martinez (Spain) since August 2016

Roberto Martinez (Spain) since August 2016 Key players: Kevin De Bryune (Manchester City / England), Romelu Lukaku (Inter / Italy), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid / Spain)

Croatia

Croatia surprised many people by reaching the final of the 2018 World Cup, where they lost to France, but they didn’t fare quite so well at Euro 2020, as they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage.

Despite his advancing years, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric remains a superb player and the talisman. The 37-year-old will be determined to impress at what is likely to be his final World Cup.

Croatia stormed through qualifying and lost just once — the opening fixture in Slovenia — but despite being hopeful of getting out of the group stage, it is difficult to envisage Zlatko Dalic’s side having another lengthy run in the competition.

Current FIFA world ranking: 12 (November 2022)

12 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 10th (UEFA)

10th (UEFA) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 5 (Russia 2018)

5 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group H winners: 7W-1L-2D

UEFA Group H winners: 7W-1L-2D Coach: Zlatko Dalic (Croatia) since October, 2017

Zlatko Dalic (Croatia) since October, 2017 Key players: Luka Modric (Real Madrid / Spain), Ivan Perisic (Tottenham / England), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens / Greece)

Morocco

Morocco are regarded as one of the strongest teams on the African continent and will boast plenty of star power at Qatar 2022, competing at the finals for the sixth time.

Much will rest on the shoulders of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, but he will be ably supported by the likes of Sofaine Boufal — who has Premier League experience, having formerly played with Southampton — and offers their most potent goal threat.

Morocco progressed to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year before being knocked out by eventual finalists Egypt and could be a potential surprise challenger to make it into the latter stages.

Current FIFA world ranking: 22 (November 2022)

22 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 2nd (CAF)

2nd (CAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 5 (Russia 2018)

5 (Russia 2018) How qualified: (CAF Third Round winner: (agg 5-2 vs. DR Congo)

(CAF Third Round winner: (agg 5-2 vs. DR Congo) Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic (Bosnia) since August 2019

Vahid Halilhodzic (Bosnia) since August 2019 Key players: Sofaine Boufal (Angers / France), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain / France), Romain Saiss (Besiktas / Turkey)

Canada

Canada will be participating in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years following an impressive qualification campaign that led all the way to the winners’ spot in the CONCACAF standings.

There were emotional scenes from both players and fans as they closed out the spot in Qatar by beating Jamaica 4-0 in Toronto, in late March, with talisman Alphonso Davies breaking down in tears live on his Twitch stream as he watched his teammates complete the job.

Davies’ absence for that match was due to him suffering with myocarditis — inflammation of the heart — after catching COVID-19, and Canada will need the Bayern Munich winger firing on all cylinders to have hopes of advancing. Coach John Herdman will be out to make his own piece of history, as he becomes the first person to lead a team at both the women’s and men’s World Cup.

Current FIFA world ranking: 41 (November 2022)

41 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 4th (CONCACAF)

4th (CONCACAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 1 (Mexico, 1986)

1 (Mexico, 1986) How qualified: (CONCACAF winners: 8W-2L-4D)

(CONCACAF winners: 8W-2L-4D) Coach: John Herdman (England) since January 2018

John Herdman (England) since January 2018 Key players: Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC / Canada), Junior Hoilett (Reading / England), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich / Germany)

World Cup Group F odds and predictions

Here are the odds for each team to win and qualify from the group, with odds provided by Sports Interaction (as of November 2022).

Minus odds is what must be wagered to win $100 on that specific bet, while plus odds represent the winnings from a successful $100 wager.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group F will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group E on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Team Group Winner To Qualify Belgium -156 -1000 Croatia +257 -172 Canada +612 +219 Morocco +1000 +206

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (l) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail