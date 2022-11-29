World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C: Match schedule, fixtures, times, and dates for Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Qatar



Lionel Messi is on track to win his first World Cup trophy in his final FIFA men’s tournament.

After Argentina shockingly fell to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their Group C opener in what goes down as the biggest World Cup upset in history, Messi led the way with a goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico with their World Cup lives on the line. Now they can win the group by beating Poland on the final day.

Poland put themselves in a strong position to reach the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, thanks to a goal by Robert Lewandoski and a penalty stop by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Coupled with the point from their 0-0 draw against Mexico, Poland have four points and a good chance of advancing.

Saudi Arabia — one of the lowest-ranked sides in the entire tournament — will carry hopes of advancing with one more upset result against Mexico, while El Tri will be looking to continue their streak of knockout round qualifications by registering a big win of their own.

WORLD CUP GROUPS:

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D

Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

World Cup Group C table, standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Poland 4 2 1 0 1 2 0 +2 2. Argentina 3 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 3. Saudi Arabia 3 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 4. Mexico 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2

World Cup Group C fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tues, Nov. 22 Argentina 1, S. Arabia 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 22 Mexico 0, Poland 0 Highlights Sat, Nov. 26 Poland 2, S. Arabia 0 Highlights Sat, Nov. 26 Argentina 2, Mexico 0 Highlights Wed, Nov. 30 Poland vs. Argentina 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Wed, Nov. 30 S. Arabia vs. Mexico 10 p.m. Lusail Stadium

The four teams selected into the group are playing a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams from each group based on total points advance to the single-game knockouts. If teams are tied on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker followed by goals scored. If teams are also tied in those categories another set of tiebreakers is applied.

World Cup Group C teams

Argentina

One of the World Cup’s traditional powerhouses, the 2022 tournament in Qatar could see a return to the old order of Argentina as a major force to be reckoned with, but it will also mark the last hurrah for one of the game’s greatest-ever players.

Lionel Messi is now 35, and Qatar will be the last chance for him to add the World Cup trophy to his already bulging cabinet and cap off a remarkable career, after he confirmed it will be his last appearance at the tournament.

Undoubtedly, he will be the star name for the South Americans — who head to the Middle East as the Copa America champions, following their victory over arch-rivals Brazil last year — but there is plenty of additional talent in Lionel Scaloni’s side too, not least from the likes of Angel Di Maria, who scored the vital goal in that Copa final victory.

Current FIFA world ranking: 3 (November 2022)

3 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 2nd (CONMEBOL)

2nd (CONMEBOL) World Cup titles: 2

2 World Cup appearances (last): 17 (Russia 2018)

17 (Russia 2018) How qualified: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification runners-up: 11W-0L-6D

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification runners-up: 11W-0L-6D Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) since August 2018

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) since August 2018 Key players: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain / France), Angel Di Maria (Juventus / Italy), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid / Spain)

Saudi Arabia

In their last four involvements at the World Cup, Saudi Arabia’s exit has come in the group stages — and it is difficult to envisage that being bettered this time around in Qatar.

Herve Renard’s team deserve credit for finishing above Australia in qualifying, but there is a feeling that they could find matters much more difficult when faced with tougher tasks.

Each member of the Saudi Arabia squad currently plays in their home country, although in Renard they have a coach who has experienced the full breadth of international football, with previous spells in charge of Morocco, Ivory Coast, Zambia (twice) and Angola. At Russia 2018, Saudi Arabia exited having scored just two goals, and Renard will be desperately hoping that striker Saleh Al Shehri can return to full fitness to lead them this time after his four goals in the qualifiers.

Current FIFA world ranking: 51 (November 2022)

51 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 6th (AFC)

6th (AFC) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 6 (Russia 2018)

6 (Russia 2018) How qualified: AFC Third Round Group B runners-up 7W-1L-2D)

AFC Third Round Group B runners-up 7W-1L-2D) Coach: Herve Renard (France) since July 2019

Herve Renard (France) since July 2019 Key players: Saleh Al Shehri (Al Hilal / Saudi Arabia), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal / Saudi Arabia), Salman Al Faraj (Al Hilal / Saudi Arabia)

Mexico

Mexico extended their streak of appearing at every World Cup finals since 1994 by securing CONCACAF qualification as runners-up to Canada on goal difference in the final round.

El Tri has a roster that relies on individuals who feature in Europe and North America. Of those, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Houston Dynamo veteran Hector Herrera will both be heavily called upon to propel the World Cup bid. The loss of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona to injury is, though, a significant blow.

Mexico don’t score or concede many goals — averaging just over one goal a game scored in their qualification bid — and they will hope that compact gameplan, devised by wily former Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino, can prove sufficient to stifle group opponents.

Current FIFA world ranking: 13 (November 2022)

13 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 1st (CONCACAF)

1st (CONCACAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 16 (Brazil 2018)

16 (Brazil 2018) How qualified: (CONCACAF qualifying runners-up: 7W-2L-4D

(CONCACAF qualifying runners-up: 7W-2L-4D Coach: Gerardo Martino (Argentina) since January 2019

Gerardo Martino (Argentina) since January 2019 Key players: Raul Jimenez (Wolves / England), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo / USA), Hirving Lozano (Napoli / Italy)

Poland

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski won the battle of the talismans against Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic to book the Eastern Europeans a spot in the finals via the playoff route, following a 2-0 win. Poland had previously been given a bye straight through to the final match after first-round opponents Russia were banned by FIFA as a result of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Their 34-year-old Barcelona striker aside, Poland’s roster consists of plenty of experienced performers who play domestically across Europe. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski should supply valuable chances for Lewandoski to add to his superb international goal tally.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side claim an illustrious history at the World Cup — having twice finished third — and they will be confident of getting out of the group phase, after losing just twice through the entire qualification process.

Current FIFA world ranking: 26 (November 2022)

26 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 15th (UEFA)

15th (UEFA) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 8 (Russia 2018)

8 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA playoff winners: (2-0 vs. Sweden)

UEFA playoff winners: (2-0 vs. Sweden) Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland) since January, 2022

Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland) since January, 2022 Star players: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona / Spain), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli / Italy), Matty Cash (Aston Villa / England)

World Cup Group C odds and predictions

Here are the odds for each team to win and qualify from the group, with odds provided by Sports Interaction (correct as of Nov, 2022).

Minus odds is what must be wagered to win $100 on that specific bet, while plus odds represent the winnings from a successful $100 wager.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group C will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group D on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Team Group Winner To Qualify Argentina -256 -1429 Poland +464 -109 Mexico +473 -109 S. Arabia +2100 +512

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail