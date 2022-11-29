World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E: Match schedule, fixtures, times, and dates for Spain, Germany, Japan, and Costa Rica in Qatar

Spain and Germany were the two clear pre-tournament favorites in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but they’re on opposite ends of the table heading into the final matchday. However, there’s a scenario in which they can both still make it through.

Germany are in last place, but the 1-1 draw against Spain means they can still get to four points by beating Costa Rica on the final day. And if they can also win by multiple goals, it’ll make the scenarios that much more favorable to the Germans.

If Spain beat Japan on the final day, Luis Enrique’s men will lock up first place in the group. They built up a solid goal differential by plastering of Costa Rica 7-0 in their opener. Barring a catastrophic loss to Japan, La Furia Roja look like a good bet to go through.

Japan and Costa Rica will need to spring a surprise to make it out of the group on the final day. Japan will likely need a win against Spain. If Costa Rica can beat Germany, Los Ticos would advance and that would rival Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina as the greatest World Cup upset of all-time.

Unexpected results wouldn’t be out of the realm for Group E. We’ve already seen two surprises in this group. Germany fell to Japan 2-1 on the opening group matchday, and then Japan proceeded to lose to Costa Rica on the second matchday.

World Cup Group E table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Spain 4 2 1 0 1 8 1 +7 2. Japan 3 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 3. Costa Rica 3 2 1 1 0 1 7 -6 4. Germany 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1

World Cup Group E fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Wed, Nov. 23 Germany 1, Japan 2 HIGHLIGHTS Wed, Nov. 23 Spain 7, Costa Rica 0 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Japan 0, Costa Rica 1 HIGHLIGHTS Sun, Nov. 27 Spain 1, Germany 1 HIGHLIGHTS Thurs, Dec. 1 Japan vs. Spain 10 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Thurs, Dec. 1 Costa Rica vs. Germany 10 p.m. Al Bayt

The four teams are playing a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams from each group based on total points advance to the single-game knockouts. If teams are tied on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker, followed by goals scored. If teams are also tied in those categories another set of tiebreakers is applied.

World Cup Group E teams

Spain

Spain remain in something of a transitional phase heading into Qatar 2022, as they look to finally emulate the success last enjoyed on the global stage at the 2010 World Cup.

The emergence of prospects such as Pedri, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati bodes well for the future, but it remains to be seen whether Spain will be strong enough to go all the way in Qatar. That said, their 2021 Nations League run — where La Roja were only beaten in the final by France — is another good sign.

Coach Luis Enrique hasn’t been afraid to drop big names such as David de Gea and Sergio Ramos from his squad, with an emphasis on creativity likely to make Spain very difficult to defend against.

Current FIFA world ranking: 7 (November 2022)

7 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 5th (UEFA)

5th (UEFA) World Cup titles: 1

1 World Cup appearances (last): 15 (Russia 2018)

15 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group B winners: 6W-1L-1D

UEFA Group B winners: 6W-1L-1D Coach: Luis Enrique (Spain) since November 2019

Luis Enrique (Spain) since November 2019 Key players: Pedri (Barcelona / Spain), Rodri (Manchester City / England), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City / England)

Germany

Germany will be keen to make amends for a nightmare showing when trying to defend the title at the 2018 World Cup, as they enter a major tournament without Joachim Low for the first time in almost two decades.

Low served as assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann when Die Mannschaft plotted a path to the semifinals on home soil in 2006, before beginning his own acclaimed 15-year tenure as head coach.

The highlight of that era came as Germany lifted a fourth world title at Brazil 2014 and, after a disappointing European Championship campaign marked Low’s farewell last year, his former assistant, Hansi Flick, will lead an exciting new generation keen to make amends.

Current FIFA world ranking: 11 (November 2022)

11 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 9th (UEFA)

9th (UEFA) World Cup titles: 4

4 World Cup appearances (last): 19 (Russia 2018)

19 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group J winners: 9W-1L-0D

UEFA Group J winners: 9W-1L-0D Coach: Hansi Flick (Germany) since July 2021

Hansi Flick (Germany) since July 2021 Key players: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich / Germany), Kai Havertz (Chelsea / England), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich / Germany)

Japan

Japan’s national team has never gone beyond the Round of 16 stage at the World Cup but will be hopeful of enjoying a lengthy run at this year’s tournament.

There is a lot of experience in their squad but there are also some talented young prospects, such as Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo. In addition, Japan boasts players with Premier League credentials, and many fans around the world will already be familiar with Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu and former Liverpool man Takumi Minamino.

Japan’s preparations for the tournament have gone well, having beaten off the challenge of Australia to qualify automatically in the AFC region, but it remains to be seen how well the Samurai Blue will fare when they come up against stronger opposition.

Current FIFA world ranking: 24 (November 2022)

24 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 2nd (AFC)

2nd (AFC) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 7 (Russia 2018)

7 (Russia 2018) How qualified: AFC Third Round Group B winners: 7W-2L-1D)

AFC Third Round Group B winners: 7W-2L-1D) Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (Japan) since August 2018

Hajime Moriyasu (Japan) since August 2018 Key players: Takumi Minamino (Monaco / France), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal / England), Maya Yoshida (Schalke / Germany)

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s fate was decided by the intercontinental playoff after finishing fourth in CONCACAF qualifying. International veterans Keylor Navas and Bryan Ruiz managed to top New Zealand 1-0 on a third-minute goal from former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell.

Costa Rica is taking a younger group to the World Cup as the nation transitions from an older generation of players who gifted them some magical moments, including once winning a World Cup group featuring Italy, England, and Uruguay in 2014. That probably won’t happen here.

Current FIFA world ranking: 31 (November 2022)

31 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 3rd (CONCACAF)

3rd (CONCACAF) World Cup appearances (last): 5 (Russia 2018)

5 (Russia 2018) Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia) since July 2021

Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia) since July 2021 Key players: Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense / Costa Rica), Joel Campbell (Leon / Mexico), Celso Borges (Alajuelense / Costa Rica)

World Cup Group E odds and predictions

Here are the odds for each team to win and qualify from the group, with odds provided by Sports Interaction (correct as of November 2022).

Minus odds is what must be wagered to win $100 on that specific bet, while plus odds represent the winnings from a successful $100 wager.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group E will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group F on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Team Group Winner To Qualify Spain -119 -909 Germany +109 -769 Japan +1200 +411 Costa Rica +4400 +625

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail