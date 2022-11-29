World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G: Match schedule, fixtures, times, and dates for Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon in Qatar

Brazil are not only expected to win Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They’re the pre-tournament favorite to win the whole thing.

On Monday, the Selecao moved one step closer on their path to the final, clinching a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Switzerland. A result in their final group game against Cameroon would clinch the top spot.

The other berth will come down to the two European powers in the group as Serbia and Switzerland meet with a spot in the knockouts on the line. Serbia need a victory, while a draw could be enough for the Swiss.

Of course, Cameroon are still in the hunt, but they’d need to beat Brazil on the final matchday to start and then hope Switzerland don’t win their game. But the Indomitable Lions are still mathematically alive.

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Brazil-Q 6 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 2. Switzerland 3 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 3. Cameroon 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 4. Serbia 1 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

= Qualified to Round of 16 E = Eliminated

World Cup Group G fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Thurs, Nov. 24 Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0 HIGHLIGHTS Thurs, Nov. 24 Brazil 2, Serbia 0 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 Cameroon 3, Serbia 3 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 Brazil 1, Switzerland 0 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Dec. 2 Cameroon vs. Brazil 10 p.m. Lusail Stadium Fri, Dec. 2 Serbia vs. Switzerland 10 p.m. Stadium 974

The four teams selected into the group are playing a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams from each group based on total points advance to the single-game knockouts. If teams are tied on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker followed by goals scored. If teams are also tied in those categories another set of tiebreakers is applied.

World Cup Group G teams

Brazil

It just wouldn’t feel like a World Cup without Brazil, and the Selecao will aim to end two decades of European dominance on the biggest stage since their fifth success back in 2002.

Argentina might have beaten their old rivals in last year’s Copa America final, but Brazil still appears to many people like the team most likely to wrest back control of the World Cup for South America.

Angel Di Maria’s solitary strike at the Maracana in July accounted for Brazil’s only defeat in 2021 — one of only five goals they conceded. Their hopes are likely to stand and fall by how effectively their attacking talents click, with an onus on Neymar to finally enjoy a World Cup befitting of his talents alongside Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Jr.

Current FIFA world ranking: 1 (August 2022)

1 (August 2022) Regional ranking: 1st (CONMEBOL)

1st (CONMEBOL) World Cup titles: 5

5 World Cup appearances (last): 21 (Russia 2018)

21 (Russia 2018) How qualified: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification winners: 14W-0L-3D

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification winners: 14W-0L-3D Coach: Tite (Brazil) since June 2016

Tite (Brazil) since June 2016 Key players: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain / France), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain / France), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid / Spain)

Serbia

Serbia failed to make it to Euro 2020 but secured a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by finishing top, and unbeaten, in a tough qualifying group which also included Portugal. Indeed, it was a late win against Cristiano Ronaldo and company last November that saw the Balkan nation book a place in the finals automatically.

The creativity and flair of experienced captain Dusan Tadic will likely pose problems for their group opponents, while there are also other useful attacking options in Fulham’s Premier League sensation Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fiorentina’s Luka Jovic. If they play with cohesion then they could end up surprising many people.

Current FIFA world ranking: 21 (November 2022)

21 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 13th (UEFA)

13th (UEFA) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 12 (Russia 2018)

12 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group A winners: 6W-0L-2D

UEFA Group A winners: 6W-0L-2D Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia) since March, 2021

Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia) since March, 2021 Key players: Dusan Tadic (Ajax / Netherlands), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham / England), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina / Italy)

Switzerland

Switzerland finished World Cup qualification with a flourish, beating Bulgaria 4-0 at home last November to underline their place at the top of Group C, as they booked an automatic spot in Qatar.

Going unbeaten during qualifying, with only two goals conceded, Murat Yakin’s team are certainly ones to watch at this tournament — with a side built strongly from the back but that is also capable of unlocking the opposition.

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich man Xherdan Shaqiri — now with Chicago Fire in MLS — remains the talisman and the soon-to-be 31-year-old will be expected to lead the line and provide a creative spark.

New Manchester City signing Manuel Akanji is also one to watch, in a defense alongside the likes of Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar.

Current FIFA world ranking: 15 (November 2022)

15 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 11th (UEFA)

11th (UEFA) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 11 (Russia 2018)

11 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group C winners: 5W-0L-3D

UEFA Group C winners: 5W-0L-3D Coach: Murat Yakin (Switzerland) since August 2021

Murat Yakin (Switzerland) since August 2021 Key players: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal / England), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire / USA), Manuel Akanji (Man City / England)

Cameroon

World Cup veterans Cameroon booked a return to the finals for the first time since 2014 with a dramatic aggregate winner-take-all victory over Algeria in late March.

The Indomitable Lions will be making an eighth appearance on the World Cup stage and can call on many well-established players who could be key contributors in Qatar. Captain Vincent Aboubakar is a seasoned international performer, who will be expected to deliver.

Cameroon’s best placing in the tournament came with an iconic quarterfinal run at Italy 1990 and charismatic coach Rigobert Song — a player in his younger years with Liverpool who made four World Cup appearances of his own — will believe his team have a chance of reaching the knockout phase once again following a third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Current FIFA world ranking: 43 (November 2022)

43 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 7th (CAF)

7th (CAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 7 (Brazil 2014)

7 (Brazil 2014) How qualified: CAF Third Round winners: (agg 2-2 vs. Algeria, Cameroon win on away goals)

CAF Third Round winners: (agg 2-2 vs. Algeria, Cameroon win on away goals) Coach: Rigobert Song (Cameroon) since February 2022

Rigobert Song (Cameroon) since February 2022 Key players: Vincent Aboubakar(Al Nassr / Saudi Arabia), Andre Onana (Ajax / Netherlands), Karl Toko Ejambi (Lyon / France)

World Cup Group G odds and predictions

Here are the odds for each team to win and qualify from the group, with odds provided by Sports Interaction (correct as of November 2022).

Minus odds is what must be wagered to win $100 on that specific bet, while plus odds represent the winnings from a successful $100 wager.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group G will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group H on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Team Group Winner To Qualify Brazil -313 -1000 Switzerland +509 +102 Serbia +597 +111 Cameroon +1600 +377

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail