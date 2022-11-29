World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D: Match schedule, fixtures, times, and dates for France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia in Qatar

World Cup holders France are off to a strong start in Group D, where they are favorites to advance as the group leaders. Their 4-1 come-from-behind victory over Australia is a sign that they are not giving up their title without a fight despite a slew of injuries.

Euro 2021 semifinalists Denmark are tipped to be the team best equipped to lay claim to the other knockout round berth on offer, but a 0-0 draw against Tunisia could hurt their chances.

The Danes will now be sweating their Round of 16 berth given Australia did what they couldn’t against Tunisia. The Socceroos claimed a 1-0 win over Tunisia to give themselves a shot at the Round of 16 in their group finale.

That Australia vs. Denmark match on Wednesday will essentially serve as a playoff for a berth into the knockout rounds.

It’s worth noting that this group has reunited three teams that faced each other at the same stage of Russia 2018: France, Denmark and Australia were all part of Group C in that tournament, with France and Denmark going through and Australia finishing last.

World Cup Group D table

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. France-Q 6 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 2. Australia 3 2 1 1 0 2 4 -2 3. Denmark 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 4. Tunisia 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

World Cup Group D fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time

(Local / GMT) Stadium Tue, Nov. 22 Denmark 0, Tunisia 0 Highlights Tue, Nov. 22 France 4, Australia 1 Highlights Sat, Nov. 26 Tunisia 0, Australia 1 Highlights Sat, Nov. 26 France 2, Denmark 1 Highlights Wed, Nov. 30 Tunisia vs. France 6 p.m. / 3 p.m. Education City Wed, Nov. 30 Australia vs. Denmark 6 p.m. / 3 p.m. Al Janoub

The four teams selected into the group are playing a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams from each group based on total points advance to the single-game knockouts. If teams are tied on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker followed by goals scored. If teams are also tied in those categories another set of tiebreakers is applied.

World Cup Group D teams

France

The winners of the last World Cup in 2018, France will be determined to retain the crown, although they will have to fare considerably better than they did at Euro 2021, when they were knocked out at the Round of 16 stage by Switzerland.

If superstar Kylian Mbappe is at his best, then it could make all the difference for Les Bleus, and there is plenty of other international experience also in Didier Deschamps’ talented squad despite a rash of injuries heading into the tournament.

France won the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League by beating Spain in the final, and if they can perform as a cohesive unit then they will certainly be among the leading contenders for glory in Qatar.

Current FIFA world ranking: 4 (November 2022)

4 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 2nd (UEFA)

2nd (UEFA) World Cup titles: 2

2 World Cup appearances (last): 15 (Russia 2018)

15 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group D winners: 5W-0L-3D

UEFA Group D winners: 5W-0L-3D Coach: Didier Deschamps (France) since July, 2012

Didier Deschamps (France) since July, 2012 Key players: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain / France), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham / England)

Australia

The Socceroos won a single-elimination FIFA intercontinental playoff to earn the final place in Group D, beating Peru in a penalty shootout on June 13. Six days prior, Australia had to overcome the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in a separate Asian qualifying playoff just to earn the right to meet Peru for a spot in the World Cup.

Australia salvaged a qualifying campaign that started promisingly (11 straight wins), but which tailed off with defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia that dashed their hopes at automatic qualification and forced them down the playoff road.

The Socceroos have been regulars at the World Cup since the turn of the century, advancing to the competition proper on five consecutive occasions.

Current FIFA world ranking: 38 (November 2022)

38 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 4th (AFC)

4th (AFC) World Cup appearances (last): 5 (Russia 2018)

5 (Russia 2018) Coach: Graham Arnold (Australia) since July 2018

Graham Arnold (Australia) since July 2018 Key players: Mat Ryan (Copenhagen / Denmark), Aaron Mooy (Celtic / Scotland)

Denmark

Denmark could be the focus of one of the most poignant and emotionally resonant stories at this World Cup as they aim to build upon an impressive showing at Euro 2021.

That tournament began in horrific circumstances, as talisman Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their opening defeat to Finland in Copenhagen. The playmaker thankfully pulled through and his teammates rallied thrillingly in his absence, powering through to the semifinals, where they fell just short against England in extratime.

Incredibly, Eriksen returned to playing with Brentford in the Premier League and joined Manchester United this summer, having had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted last year. He is now back in the national team and could shine on the biggest stage once again as part of Kasper Hjulmand’s vibrant side, against all the odds.

Current FIFA world ranking: 10 (November 2022)

10 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 8th (UEFA)

8th (UEFA) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 6 (Russia 2018)

6 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group F winners: 9W-1L-0D

UEFA Group F winners: 9W-1L-0D Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) since August, 2020

Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) since August, 2020 Key players: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United / England), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta / Italy), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford / England)

Tunisia

Tunisia made it to back-to-back World Cups thanks to a final qualifying-round win against Mali, booking what will be a sixth appearance at the finals of the tournament. The North Africans will look to progress to the knockout stages for the first time.

Most of the squad is based around Europe, with Montpellier forward Wahbi Khazri their chief creator, while Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, on loan at Birmingham, is one of the names to look out for who could be set for a breakthrough tournament.

The Eagles of Carthage are embarking on a new era in time for World Cup 2022, with coach Jalel Kadri in charge. Formerly an assistant, Kadri was handed the top job by the Tunisia Football Federation in January — replacing Mondher Bebaier, who paid the price for a below-expectation performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Current FIFA world ranking: 30 (November 2022)

30 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 3rd (CAF)

3rd (CAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 5 (Russia 2018)

5 (Russia 2018) How qualified: CAF Third Round winners (agg 1-0 vs. Mali)

CAF Third Round winners (agg 1-0 vs. Mali) Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) since January 2022

Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) since January 2022 Key players: Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier / France), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City / England), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly / Egypt)

World Cup Group D odds and predictions

Here are the odds for each team to win and qualify from the group, with odds provided by Sports Interaction (correct as of November, 2022).

Minus odds is what must be wagered to win $100 on that specific bet, while plus odds represent the winnings from a successful $100 wager.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group D will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group C on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Team Group Winner To Qualify France -244 -1111 Denmark +246 -294 Australia +1500 +256 Tunisia +1600 +283

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (Local) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail