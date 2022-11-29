World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H: Match schedule, fixtures, times, and dates for Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea in Qatar

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo were supposed to have a hard time in Group H, but they’re already into the knockout rounds with maximum points after two matches.

They took care of business against Ghana first, and then clinched the Round of 16 spot with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay that kept Ronaldo’s dream of a first career World Cup on track.

Portugal will want to seal first place in the group on the final matchday when they face a South Korea team that will be battling for their World Cup lives. The Asian side needs to win and then hope Ghana doesn’t win and that it has the better goal differential compared to any team level with it.

Ghana are in a strong position to advance thanks to their 3-2 win over the Koreans. And on the final day they have a chance to not only qualify for the knockouts, but also to exact revenge against Uruguay by eliminating the Celeste from the competition.

It still stings Ghanaian fans when they think back to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal in which Uruguay star Luis Suarez batted away a potential winning goal. It prevented Ghana from becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals. This is the moment the Black Stars have been waiting for.

World Cup Group H table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Portugal-Q 6 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 2. Ghana 3 2 1 1 0 5 5 0 3. S. Korea 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 4. Uruguay 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2

Q = Qualified to Round of 16

World Cup Group H fixtures and match schedule

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Thu, Nov. 24 Uruguay 0, S. Korea 0 HIGHLIGHTS Thu, Nov. 24 Portugal 3, Ghana 2 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 South Korea 2, Ghana 3 HIGHLIGHTS Mon, Nov. 28 Portugal 2, Uruguay 0 HIGHLIGHTS Fri, Dec. 2 South Korea vs. Portugal 6 p.m. Education City Stadium Fri, Dec. 2 Ghana vs. Uruguay 6 p.m. Al Janoub Stadium

The four teams selected into the group are playing a round-robin format with each nation facing the other three. Group standings are based on points from those three group-stage matches — three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss.

The top two teams from each group based on total points advance to the single-game knockouts. If teams are tied on points, goal difference is the first tiebreaker followed by goals scored. If teams are also tied in those categories another set of tiebreakers is applied.

World Cup Group H teams

Portugal

Portugal, as expected, managed to qualify for Qatar 2022 through the playoff path, defeating North Macedonia to ensure an appearance at the finals for the eighth time. Despite being regular competitors on this stage, though, they have yet to win it.

In all likelihood, this will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final appearance at the World Cup. All eyes will be on the 37-year-old talisman and he will be the key player in Qatar — desperate to add a first team world crown to his already bursting trophy cabinet. Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes will also be pivotal for the Euro 2016 winners.

For all their attacking talent, defensively is where Portugal have been most convincing, having conceded just seven times in qualifying.

Current FIFA world ranking: 9 (November 2022)

9 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 7th (UEFA)

7th (UEFA) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 7 (Russia 2018)

7 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA playoff winners: (2-0 vs. North Macedonia)

UEFA playoff winners: (2-0 vs. North Macedonia) Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal) since September, 2014

Fernando Santos (Portugal) since September, 2014 Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United / England), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United / England), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City / England)

Ghana

Ghana will be present in Qatar following a valiant effort in the qualifying rounds, cementing a place in the tournament for the first time since 2014 by beating Nigeria on away goals in the African playoffs. The Black Stars went so close to reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in 2010, losing on penalties to Uruguay in the last eight.

Despite not having as many household names in the current squad compared to the 2010 and 2014 editions, players such as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and young Ajax talent Mohammed Kudus will both be stars to keep an eye on as the tournament gets underway.

Grit and determination are two qualities that are instilled into the fabric of this Ghana side, who lost just two of their 10 fixtures in 2021, but a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign — in which they exited at the group stage without a win — means there is a point to prove back on the major stage.

Current FIFA world ranking: 61 (November 2022)

61 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 11th (CAF)

11th (CAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 4 (Brazil 2014)

4 (Brazil 2014) How qualified: CAF Third Round winners: (agg 1-1 vs. Nigeria, Ghana win on away goals)

CAF Third Round winners: (agg 1-1 vs. Nigeria, Ghana win on away goals) Coach: Otto Addo (Germany) since January 2022 — interim

Otto Addo (Germany) since January 2022 — interim Key players: Thomas Partey (Arsenal / England), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax / Netherlands), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace / England)

Uruguay

Although Uruguay’s squad is a talented one, recent times have been inconsistent for La Celeste, who were eliminated at the quarterfinals of the Copa America last year having hoped for much more.

Uruguay also got to the last eight at the 2018 World Cup, where eventual winners France edged them out.

The South Americans do consistently produce players capable of individual brilliance, and that will be no different in Qatar. Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and veterans Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are at opposite ends of their careers, but all are more than able to pose a major threat in front of goal.

How to balance them remains the question, along with the fitness of talismanic defender Diego Godin, whose injury problems ruled him out of the September friendlies.

Current FIFA world ranking: 14 (November 2022)

14 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 3rd (CONMEBOL)

3rd (CONMEBOL) World Cup titles: 2

2 World Cup appearances (last): 14 (Russia 2018)

14 (Russia 2018) How qualified: (CONMEBOL third place: 8W-6L-4D)

(CONMEBOL third place: 8W-6L-4D) Coach: Diego Alonso (Uruguay) since December 2021

Diego Alonso (Uruguay) since December 2021 Key players: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool/ England), Luis Suarez (Nacional / Uruguay), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield / Argentina)

South Korea

Not since 1982 have South Korea failed to appear at a World Cup and that streak will continue with Paulo Bento’s team competing in Qatar.

South Korea finished second in a tough third-round qualification group, beaten only in the final fixture with a place at the finals already assured. Prior to that, Bento’s side went on a seven-match winning run, and they will be hoping for similar momentum at the World Cup, where they will be looking to make it out of the group stage for the first time since 2010.

Son Heung-min is South Korea’s most obvious difference-maker, with the Tottenham forward a prolific goalscorer for club and country. Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan is also an important figure for the Tigers of Asia. South Korea’s best World Cup performance saw them reach the semifinals on home soil in 2002 — can they match that result in the Middle East?

Current FIFA world ranking: 28 (November 2022)

28 (November 2022) Regional ranking: 3rd (AFC)

3rd (AFC) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 10 (Russia 2018)

10 (Russia 2018) How qualified: AFC Third Round Group A runners-up 7W-L1-D2

AFC Third Round Group A runners-up 7W-L1-D2 Coach: Paulo Bento (Portugal) since August 2018

Paulo Bento (Portugal) since August 2018 Key players: Son Heung-min (Tottenham / England), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves / England), Kim Min-jae (Napoli / Italy)

World Cup Group H odds and predictions

Here are the odds for each team to win and qualify from the group, with odds provided by Sports Interaction (correct as of November 2022).

Minus odds is what must be wagered to win $100 on that specific bet, while plus odds represent the winnings from a successful $100 wager.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group H will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group G on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Team Group Winner To Qualify Portugal -149 -588 Uruguay +203 -196 South Korea +800 +228 Ghana +1300 +229

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 10 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 10 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 6 p.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 10 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 6 p.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 10 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 6 p.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 10 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 6 p.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 10 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 10 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 6 p.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final

Date Match Time (LOCAL) Stadium Sun, Dec. 18 Semifinal winners 6 p.m. Lusail