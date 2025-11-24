Somaliland bans international air travel transit through Mogadishu, citing security risks and a major data breach. Explore the escalating sovereignty claim over airspace control and its impact on regional travel and geopolitics.

HARGEISA, Somaliland—The self-declared Republic of Somaliland has announced sweeping new restrictions barring airlines from routing passengers through Mogadishu, citing heightened security risks in the latest escalation of its long-running dispute with the Somali federal government.

The directive from Somaliland’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports, which takes effect December 1, prohibits transit through the Somali capital for all travelers departing from or arriving in Hargeisa on international flights. The move marks a significant hardening of Somaliland’s position amid an ongoing conflict over visa enforcement, airspace authority, and aviation safety .

“The decision is issued in accordance with Somaliland’s obligations under ICAO Annex 17 regarding aviation security and passenger safety,” the ministry said in a statement. “Protecting the security of Somaliland citizens and international travellers remains our top priority” .

Airlines operating in Somaliland have been instructed to remove all Mogadishu-linked connections from their ticketing systems and flight schedules, with the ministry emphasizing that the order is binding on all carriers serving Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport .

Aviation Security or Sovereignty Assertion?

The new transit restrictions represent more than just logistical changes—they reflect Somaliland’s determined effort to assert its sovereignty over what it considers its national airspace. In another bold move, Somaliland authorities mandated that as of November 10, all aircraft transiting their airspace must obtain formal clearance directly from Somaliland’s Civil Aviation Authority, effectively challenging Mogadishu’s control of the skies .

“The airspace of the Republic of Somaliland is a matter of national dignity, sovereign obligation, and strategic priority,” President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, declared in a statement on Saturday. “Our nation will neither compromise nor delegate the guardianship of its skies” .

Somaliland’s reference to International Civil Aviation Organization standards is particularly significant for a territory that lacks international recognition. Annex 17 of the Chicago Convention, which Somaliland cites, establishes security standards for international civil aviation and requires signatory states to protect passengers throughout their journey .

The Somaliland government has emphasized its commitment to upholding both international and national aviation safety protocols despite its unusual diplomatic status . The Department of Aviation Security (AVSEC) within Somaliland’s Civil Aviation Authority explicitly notes that it operates to meet requirements established by ICAO Annex 17, along with other related annexes .

The Visa Dispute That Fueled the Crisis

The transit ban represents the latest development in an escalating dispute that began in September when Somalia implemented a mandatory eVisa and Electronic Travel Authorization System (eTAS) for most foreign travelers .

Somaliland authorities immediately rejected the federal eVisa system for entry to Hargeisa and Berbera, maintaining their long-standing visa-on-arrival policy and declaring that only documents issued by their own Immigration Authority are valid for entry .

The conflicting requirements have created chaos for travelers and airlines alike, with passengers reportedly stranded in Dubai, Nairobi, and Addis Ababa when carriers began enforcing Mogadishu’s directives. Some travelers were denied boarding, while others paid double fees when Hargeisa authorities rejected Somali federal eVisas upon arrival .

Table: Conflicting Travel Requirements Between Somalia and Somaliland

Requirement Federal Government of Somalia Somaliland Authorities Entry Documentation Mandatory eVisa/eTAS through federal online portal Visa on arrival at Hargeisa or Berbera airports Entry Cost eVisa application fee Visa fee payable in USD upon arrival Airspace Control Mogadishu Flight Information Region under federal control Requires separate overflight permits from Somaliland Effective Dates eVisa mandatory from September 1, 2025 Airspace permits from November 10, 2025; Transit ban from December 1, 2025

Somaliland’s Waddani party accused the Somali government of using the system to “harm and restrict Somaliland travellers,” calling the policy politically motivated .

Security Breach and Broader Implications

The confrontation took a more serious turn in mid-November when concerns shifted from bureaucratic enforcement to data security. The U.S. Embassy confirmed that personal data belonging to more than 35,000 applicants may have been exposed after Somalia’s federal eVisa platform was breached .

The compromised information reportedly included passport numbers, photographs, addresses, and payment details, raising broader concerns about Somalia’s ability to meet basic aviation security, data protection, and passenger safety standards .

Somaliland and the semi-autonomous region of Puntland both cited the breach as further evidence of the platform’s security risk, reinforcing their decision not to require travelers to pass through Mogadishu’s systems .

The airspace dispute has also raised serious safety concerns within international aviation circles. Specialist publications have reported near-miss incidents involving Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines after crews received conflicting instructions while flying over Somali territory .

Pilots have reported fake or unauthorized air traffic controllers transmitting on the same frequencies as legitimate Mogadishu controllers, particularly in the vicinity of Hargeisa. In response, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority issued a Notice to Air Missions warning of unlawful radio interference in the area around Somaliland .

The Geopolitical Context

Somaliland’s latest moves occur against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical alliances and renewed international attention on the Horn of Africa. The region has operated as a de facto state since 1991, when it declared independence from Somalia after the collapse of the central government .

Despite maintaining its own government, currency, and security forces, Somaliland has never gained international recognition. Nevertheless, its campaign for acceptance is drawing more serious attention in Western capitals than ever before .

“In Washington, Brussels, and London, Somaliland’s case, built on its record of stability, effective governance, and constructive regional engagement, is drawing more serious attention than ever before,” according to analysis from the Horn Review .

Somaliland has developed significant partnerships with several strategic players, including Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan. The UAE has invested heavily in the port of Berbera, viewing Somaliland as a strategic stronghold in the Horn of Africa, while Taiwan has established a representative office in Hargeisa .

The dynamics of recognition have become increasingly complex, with regional powers like Turkey and Egypt supporting Somalia’s territorial integrity, while others like the UAE cultivate closer ties with Somaliland .

Regional Implications and the Road Ahead

The airspace and transit dispute reflects broader tensions in the Horn of Africa, where regional powers are jockeying for influence and access to strategic maritime routes. As one analysis noted, “For the United States and its partners, this evolving configuration offers a timely opportunity to rethink engagement along the Red Sea and western Indian Ocean corridor” .

Somaliland’s position has been strengthened by its internal stability and democratic governance in a region often characterized by conflict. The territory has held regular elections, most recently in 2024, which resulted in a peaceful transfer of power .

As December 1 approaches, airlines face mounting pressure to navigate contradictory directives from two rival aviation authorities. With approximately 90 aircraft transiting Somaliland’s airspace daily, and reports indicating about 40% have begun complying with its permit system, the practical impact of the new restrictions could be significant .

For now, Somaliland remains determined to assert its sovereignty through control of its airspace and borders. As Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi characterized the confrontation, it represents “a direct war over airspace and immigration control” .

The outcome of this dispute may have implications beyond aviation, potentially influencing the broader international conversation about Somaliland’s three-decade quest for recognition. As regional analysts note, Somaliland’s case forces the international community to confront whether its doctrine of inviolable colonial borders still serves Africa’s evolving political realities .