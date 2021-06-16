Africa’s Newest Nation? Should Somaliland Become an Official Country? – TLDR News

Somaliland split away from Somalia in 1991, but 30 years later the country still isn’t recognized by… well anyone really. So, in this video, we examine how Somaliland has succeeded while Somalia has struggled & why the country is still failing to get recognition.

