Chief Geedi of Jaleelo and Sada Mire talk about the protection of Somaliland's heritage in the "Garden of Eden" in Jaleelo. This is the paleolithic city of Jaleelo once discovered by Sir H. W. Seton-Karr.

THE STORY OF OUR HUMAN ORIGIN

Sir Heywood Walter Seton-Karr (1859-1938), a Scottish game-hunter made two visits to British Somaliland in the years 1896 and 1897 discovered Palaeolithic stone implements. Sir Seton-Karr believed he had discovered the biblical ‘Garden of Eden.’

He brought thousands of them to London, and through discussions with the archaeologist, John Evens concluded that these stone axes could be the ‘missing link’ between what had been discovered about ‘early man’ in Asia (Homo erectus) and Europe (Homo neaderthalensis). The Somaliland stones brought the first attention to Africa as the birthplace of humanity.

Dr. Sada Mire, the founder of Horn Heritage organization has a special encounter with one of the stone axes brought from Somaliland by Seton-Karr. At her first lesson in archaeology at Lund University in 2001, Sweden, Mire was handed a stone axe which carried the label ‘Somaliland’.

Now after 20 years, she has spearheaded a mission to locate, collate and document the Somaliland Palaeolithic stones. We are so thrilled that the Australian Museum has shared with us photographs of their own stones, which they had exchanged for Mauri art from the British Museum.

Dr. Stan Florek of the Australian Museum has written about these stones previously. Dr. Mire conducted the first-ever survey of the area that Seton-Karr called ‘the Palaeolithic City’, between Aw-Barkhadle, a site Dr. Mire worked on for many years, and Jaleelo.

STONE AXES GATHERED BY SETON-KARR

THE PALEOLITHIC CITY OF JALEELO

