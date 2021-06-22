Bottom-line Africa: Rise Of Somaliland – The Republic of Somaliland recently undertook joint municipality and parliamentary elections, in what was popularly termed as yet another push by the semi-autonomous state to gain global recognition as a sovereign unit.

But how does the state government of Somaliland relate with Kenya and other members of the international community and how has Somaliland’s quest for independence from mainland Somalia affected Nairobi’s diplomatic relation with Mogadishu?

KTN News‘ Remy Wong explains

