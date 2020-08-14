Recently it was reported that Chinese Ambassador Qin Jian tried to use bullying tactics to gain a foothold for China in Somaliland. The Somaliland President, Muse Bihi Abdi wasn’t having it.

Background

The Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian, has arrived in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 and it was his third visit to the Republic of Somaliland. However, this time Jian’s trip to Hargeisa comes after Somaliland recently agreed to swap representative offices with Taiwan, which Beijing sees as part of China.

The relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan suddenly came to light on July 1, 2020, while the signing of the agreement took place way back in December 2019. The Somali and Chinese governments immediately reacted negatively, with each invoking the so-called doctrine of territorial integrity for the sake of justifying their claims over the respective countries. The White House’s National Security Council praised the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Their perception of Somaliland hasn’t changed immediately, even after Somaliland responded with a strong and clear statement as to the remarks jointly made by China and Somalia.

Having gained its independence from Britain on June 26, 1960, Somaliland was an independent nation before voluntarily entering into a failed union with Somalia on July 1, 1960. However, following violations and massacres it had endured by the collapsed military regime in the same year in Somalia, it withdrew from the union and reclaimed its independence on 18 May 1991.