Speaking on the opening ceremony of the new container terminal at Berbera Port in Somaliland, Ethiopia’s Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges said the opening of Berbera Port will play an important role in the economy of Ethiopia, which has formulated a 10-year economic plan and it is necessary to develop and use ports to increase the volume of import-export.

Dagmawit Moges, Ethiopia’s Minister of Transport said:

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport has started the implementation of its 10year perspective plan. Improving the logistics service efficiency is among the 4 thematic pillars of the plan. It is also part of the implementation of our National Logistics Policy & Strategy ratified in the past 3 years.

Today’s opening of the new container terminal at the Port of Berbera signifies Ethiopia’s focus towards increasing regional trade. Even though we still need more such ports to be developed in the region it’s an important addition to the infrastructure available to Ethiopia.

As Ethiopia grows, there is an urgent need for us to develop additional transport corridors to cope up with the growth. And port diversification is expected to play a leading role to do so.

