Trending Now
ISLAM & RELIGION
Aisha Silvia Romano Explains Why She Became Muslim – First Interview
Former Italian hostage Aisha Silvia Romano opens up in the first interview and explains why she became Muslim. Interviewer Davide Piccardo
An Open Letter to President: Our Religious Affairs Should Be At...
In Somaliland where the Constitution explicitly states that Islam is the Religion of the State, we should take full control of our religious affairs without
ENVIRONMENT
Somaliland Rescues Eight More Cheetah Cubs
Eight more cheetah cubs were rescued by authorities in Somaliland during July and taken to the Cheetah Conservation Fund’s safe house in Hargeisa,
TRAVEL & TOURISM
FASHION AND TRENDS
Halima Aden Becomes The First Black Hijab-Wearing Woman On The Cover...
Halima Aden is starting the year off strong with a gorgeous cover of Essence Magazine, becoming the first hijab-wearing woman to feature on the
Halima Aden: Refugee Turned Supermodel
Color Me Beautiful - Supermodel Halima Aden began life in a refugee camp in Kenya. Now she’s poised to take on the world. By Jeannine Amber
WOMEN
In Historic Pick, Joe Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Be His...
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has picked Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate.
MOVIES
Ertugrul Star To Return To Screens As Details On Long-Awaited Sequel...
Ertugrul star Düzyatan is currently in talks with Turkish Broadcaster (ATV), home of the sequel to Resurrection: Ertugrul to reprise his role as the titular
Dhalinyaro – An Ode To Somali Girlhood
Dhalinyaro - A new film Set In Djibouti City presents a searing class critique of Somali girlhood. By Safia Aidid In the popular imagination,
HEALTH & FITNESS
Amidst Global Public Health Crisis, Unrepresented Peoples Pay Heaviest Price
UNPO brought together a panel of experts for an online discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unrepresented peoples around the world
SOCIAL MEDIA
WhatsApp Messenger Goes Down Around The World, Now Is Back
WhatsApp Messenger has down and seems to be having an issue, in sending and receiving messages with users reporting problems around the world.
The Somali Atheist Activists Who Get Death Threats
Somali atheists in the diaspora are running a Facebook group to challenge their community's Islamic beliefs, but they often receive death threats, writes
LATEST REVIEWS
“Ayan Of The Lucky” A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf
‘Ayan of the Lucky,’ chronicles the journey of Somali-American refugee girl who aspires to become a doctor. A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf
EDUCATION
BOOKS
“Ayan Of The Lucky” A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf
‘Ayan of the Lucky,’ chronicles the journey of Somali-American refugee girl who aspires to become a doctor. A Novel By Somali-American Fadumo Yusuf