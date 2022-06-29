Somaliland: How does a small state that, according to the UN, doesn’t officially exist, with a nonconvertible currency, no officially recognized borders or passports, and is found in one of the most volatile regions of Africa, become a peaceful, free, democratic society, without the help of foreign intervention or aid?

The Brenthurst Foundation presents a short documentary on how, in spite of a lack of international recognition, Somaliland has become one of Africa’s secret success stories, and why it should become a model for many others across the continent.

About the authors

Greg Mills

Director, The Brenthurst Foundation

Dr. Greg Mills heads the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation, established in 2005 by the Oppenheimer family to strengthen African economic performance. He holds degrees from the Universities of Cape Town (BA Hons) and Lancaster (MA cum laude, and Ph.D.), and was, first, the Director of Studies and then the National Director of the SA Institute of International Affairs from 1994-2005.

With Brenthurst he has directed numerous reform projects in African heads of government, including Rwanda (2007-8), Mozambique (2005-11), Swaziland (2010-11), Malawi (2012-14, and again 2020/1), Kenya (2012 and 2020), Lesotho (2008; 2019-20), Liberia (2006/7), Zambia (2010; 2016), Zimbabwe (2009-13), Ghana (2017), Ethiopia (2019-20), Nigeria (2017-18), and almost continuously at various levels of government in South Africa from the Foundation’s outset.

John Steenhuisen

Leader, Democratic Alliance

John Steenhuisen is a South African politician who has served as the leader of the Opposition since October 2019 and has been the federal leader of the Democratic Alliance since November 2020, having served as the interim leader for one year from November 2019. He was chief whip of the official opposition from May 2014 until October 2019. Ideologically, Steenhuisen has been described as a liberal, a supporter of non-racialism, and a firm believer in racial equality.

Tendai Biti

Former Minister of Finance, Zimbabwe

Tendai Biti is the Deputy President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, and former Finance Minister. He has recently co-authored the book Democracy Works, with His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Greg Mills, and Jeffrey Herbst. Democracy Works is the sequel to The Brenthurst Foundation’s best-selling Making Africa Work. It is based on more than 300 interviews across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe with policy-makers, politicians, and analysts, and explores how we can learn to nurture and deepen democracy in Africa to ensure economic growth and political stability. They are currently launching the book in Washington DC.

Bobi Wine

Opposition Leader, Uganda

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name H.E. Bobi Wine, is a Ugandan politician, activist, singer, actor, businessman, and philanthropist. As of 11 July 2017, he serves as a member of parliament representing Kyadondo East constituency in Wakiso District, in Uganda’s Central Region. He leads the People Power, Our Power movement in opposition to President Yoweri Museveni.

On 24 July 2019, Kyagulanyi formally announced his bid to run for President in the 2021 general election. On 22 July 2020, he announced that he had joined the National Unity Platform opposition political party whose spokesperson is Joel Ssenyonyi, and had been elected its President and presidential flag-bearer in the upcoming February 2021 national election. He is currently the leader of a latter prominent political party, NUP, National Unity Platform in Uganda.