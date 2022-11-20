The Pearson Institute’s October Speaker Series featured the Head of Somaliland Mission Bashir Goth, who will discuss the secrets of Somaliland and what it has to offer to the world, as it seems to be waiting for its moment of recognition.

This event was recorded on October 26, 2022 at the University of Chicago.

About The Pearson Institute

How can societies around the world measurably reduce global conflict and its devastating impact? The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts seeks to confront this challenge head-on.

Our community of researchers is comprised of preeminent scholars from multiple disciplines who are applying the latest scientific methodologies to understand and address the complex mix of economic, political, religious, cultural, and psychological variables that fuel conflict and the damage it inflicts on countries, communities, and individuals.

Through The Pearson Global Forum, we’re bridging the gap between research and policy by convening academics and policymakers to discuss how evidence-based policies can help prevent and resolve conflicts.

We equip new generations of conflict scholars and policymakers with the skills they need to ask relevant questions, challenge the status quo, and design solutions that work.

Situated within the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, The Pearson Institute and The Pearson Global Forum are destinations for those who care about creating a world more at peace.

Learn more about The Pearson Institute on our website: https://thepearsoninstitute.org/